2024 Election Analysis & Outlook For The 119th Congress

The United States has just completed another highly contentious election campaign. The people, politics, and policies debated on the campaign trail have created winners and losers, and the election will now dictate most of the actions in Congress and the new administration for the next four years. Our 2024 post-election analysis is designed to help you navigate the new political landscape created by the recent elections. Our analysis discusses how major policy issues and economic sectors will fare in the next four years under the new administration and the incoming Congress. A team of dozens of Arnold & Porter professionals spanning a range of practices prepared this report. Our team is available at any time to talk with you about how best to engage Washington policymakers to achieve your business objectives. Click here to download our overview of the 2024 election's impact on the future in Washington.



Sector Analyses

Artificial Intelligence

Marne Marotta, Peter J. Schildkraut, Paul J. Waters

Defense and National Security

Sara Garofalo Linder, Adrienne K. Jackson, Lucas Gorak, Mikayla Marcum, Twinkle Patel, Paul J. Waters

Education

Amy Budner Smith, Amy Davenport, Vincent Brown, Taylor Cazeault, Elan M. Jones, Sara Garofalo Linder

Energy and Climate

David J.M. Skillman, Lucas Gorak, Stacey Halliday, Marne Marotta, Emily Orler, Ethan G. Shenkman

Federal Funding and Appropriations

Kevin O'Neill, Sara Linder, Taylor Cazeault, Elan M. Jones, Lucas Gorak

Financial Services

Janice Bashford, Mark Epley, Drew Benzaia, Scarlett Bickerton, Elan Jones, Lucas Gorak, Mikayla Marcum, Twinkle Patel, Paul J. Waters

Foreign Affairs

Ambassador Thomas A. Shannon, Jr., Senator Christopher J. Dodd, Christina Poehlitz, Scarlett Bickerton, Drew Benzaia, Sara Garofalo Linder, Adrean Elisabeth Scheid

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Eugenia E. Pierson, Sonja Nesbit, Bobby McMillin, J.D., Luke Albert, Casey Brouhard, Katie Brown, Peter E. Duyshart, Leigh Ann Fairley, Dorothy Isgur, Hannah Leibson, Pari Mody, Monique Nolan, M.D., J.D., Mickayla A. Stogsdill, Matthew Tabas, Michael C. Wood, Andrew Zacher

Oversight and Investigations

Janice Bashford, Mark Epley, Lucas Gorak, Elan M. Jones, Mikayla Marcum, Twinkle Patel, Paul J. Waters

Tax

Congressman Ron Kind, Mark Epley, David J.M. Skillman, Reuven Graber, Mikayla Marcum, Twinkle Patel, David Sausen, Paul J. Waters

Technology

Marne Marotta, David J.M. Skillman, Paul J. Waters, Alice Ho, Ph.D., Darrel Pae, Debbie Feinstein

Trade

Ron Kind, David J.M. Skillman, Marne Marotta, Lynn Fischer Fox, Brian Bombassaro, Drew Benzaia, Scarlett Bickerton, Mikayla Marcum, Christina Poehlitz

