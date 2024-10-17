ARTICLE
17 October 2024

Prosecution Of Lafarge For ISIS Sanctions Breaches To Go To Trial

DM
United States Government, Public Sector
Further to our earlier post from February 2024, it is being reported that the Paris Court has ordered that the prosecution of the French cement maker Lafarge and eight individuals on charges of terrorist financing and breach of EU sanctions against ISIS should proceed to trial.

The case is part of a long running saga arising from allegations that the company paid money to ISIS in order to keep a cement plant open and operating.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

