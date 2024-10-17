Prosecution Of Lafarge For ISIS Sanctions Breaches To Go To Trial

Further to our earlier post from February 2024, it is being reported that the Paris Court has ordered that the prosecution of the French cement maker Lafarge and eight individuals on charges of terrorist financing and breach of EU sanctions against ISIS should proceed to trial.

The case is part of a long running saga arising from allegations that the company paid money to ISIS in order to keep a cement plant open and operating.

