Keep Your FRN Information Updated: FCC Fines Could Add Up Quickly

Effective February 5, 2026, any entity or individual with an FCC Registration Number (FRN) must update its FRN contact information in the FCC's Commission Registration System (CORES) within 10 days of any change to such information. Failure to timely update FRN information could result in a fine of $1,000 per day.

Each person or entity that does business with the FCC must obtain an FRN. This includes not only those who hold an FCC license or authorization, but also any individuals or entities with reportable interests in such licensees or authorization holders, as well as those who may have other FCC-related reporting requirements. When an entity requests an FRN, it must provide its name, contact information, and Employer Identification Number (EIN). When an individual requests an FRN, they must provide their Social Security number in addition to their name and contact information.

While the requirement to keep one's FRN information current has long been in place, what is new is the 10-day fuse to do so without threat of a fine. This new requirement was buried in a robocall-related Report and Order that was released in January 2025 – but did not become effective until February 5, 2026 – focusing on the accuracy of information in the Robocall Mitigation Database. As such, the requirement went largely unnoticed outside the robocall community until now.

With this new requirement, all parties with an FRN are encouraged to periodically check their FRN contact information in CORES to confirm it is accurate and up to date. To check the information associated with an FRN, you must first login to CORES. New FRNs can be obtained here. Prior to obtaining a new FRN, you must first set up a CORES username.

