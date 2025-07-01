Telephone And Texting Compliance News — June 2025

We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

In this month's Regulatory Update, we cover USTelecom, the leader of the Industry Traceback Group, making its case for continued designation as the registered traceback consortium. Additionally, we take a look at some clear signals that Congress is not likely to back down in the fight against illegal robocalls and texts.

In our Litigation Update, we explore two recent TCPA decisions. The US Supreme Court infused TCPA litigation with further uncertainty following its decision in McLaughlin Chiropractic Associates, Inc. v. McKesson Corporation et al., holding that district courts may independently interpret the TCPA despite competing FCC interpretations. In a separate case, the US District Court for the District of Arizona, in Coffey v. Fast Easy Offer LLC, clarified the issue of when a call qualifies as a telephone solicitation.

In This Edition

Regulatory Update

Litigation Update

