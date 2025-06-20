Partner Mike Dover authored the article "Legal Rights to Facilitate Broadband Deployment," published in ACA Connects' Independent Communications News. The article explores key questions facing communications providers as they navigate access requirements in deploying broadband infrastructure networks. Mike provides an overview of the regulatory landscape surrounding telecommunications authorizations and cable franchises.

"In the end, providers will need to navigate among their business objectives, relationships with municipalities and pole owners, and legal rights and responsibilities to determine the approach that works for their business," says Mike.

Read the full article here.

