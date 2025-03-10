ARTICLE
10 March 2025

Telephone And Texting Compliance News — February 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Russell H. Fox,Jonathan P. Garvin,Esteban Morales
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this month's Regulatory Update, we cover the FCC's adoption of an Eighth Report and Order on call blocking at its February 2025 Open Meeting, illustrating the agency's continued focus on fighting illegal robocalling under the Trump administration. The Eighth Report and Order directs the FCC to require all providers in a call path to block calls based on a reasonable Do-Not-Originate list instead of just US-based gateway providers serving as an entry point for foreign-originated call traffic. It also modifies the requirement mandating voice service providers to immediately notify callers when the provider blocks a call using reasonable analytics software.

In this month's Litigation Update, we examine a motion to intervene in an Eleventh Circuit case, Insurance Marketing Coalition v. FCC, following the court's decision to vacate the FCC's much-anticipated one-to-one consent rule. The court held that the agency exceeded its statutory authority by interpreting "prior express consent" under the TCPA to require separate consent for each seller and for calls or texts to be "logically and topically associated" with the interaction that prompted the consumer's consent. We discuss the motion and how companies that engage in or rely on lead generation can best prepare for the uncertainties created by this development.

If you have suggestions for topics you'd like us to feature in this newsletter, or any questions about the content in this issue, please feel free to reach out to an attorney on Mintz's TCPA and Consumer Calling Practice team.

In This Edition

Regulatory Update

Litigation Update

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Russell H. Fox
Russell H. Fox
Photo of Jonathan P. Garvin
Jonathan P. Garvin
Photo of Joshua Briones
Joshua Briones
Photo of Esteban Morales
Esteban Morales
Photo of Sofia Nuño
Sofia Nuño
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More