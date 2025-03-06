Wireless Roundup (March 2025)

Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Solicits Comment on Amending Accessibility Rules for IVCS: In this Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) requests further comment on whether to amend its rules for interoperable video conferencing services (IVCS). Specifically, the Commission inquires about including additional performance objectives addressing text-to-speech and speech-to-speech functionality; automatic sign-language interpretation; additional user interface control functions; access to video conferencing for people who are blind or have low vision; and access to video conferencing for people with cognitive or mobility disabilities. The Commission seeks further comment on whether the telecommunications relay services (TRS) fund should support team interpreting in video conferences, and what additional rules are needed to facilitate the integration of TRS with video conferencing. Reply comments are due March 3.

FCC Requests Comment on Implementation of the Alaska Connect Fund: In this Report and Order (R&O) and FNPRM, the FCC requests comment on the implementation of the Alaska Connect Fund (ACF) from the period of January 1, 2030 through December 31, 2034, for areas where more than one mobile provider had been receiving support for overlapping service areas, or duplicate-support areas. Specifically, the FCC invites comment on the methodology to determine support amounts in duplicate-support areas and the competitive or alternative mechanism to distribute support. Additionally, the Commission welcomes comment on how to distribute support in unserved areas. The Commission also requests further comment on Tribal consent requirements for the ACF and additional issues. Reply comments are due March 4.

WTB Invites Supplementary Comments on Allocation and Service Rules for the 1675-1680 MHz Band: In this Public Notice (PN), the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau (WTB) seeks to supplement the record concerning the rules proposed in a 2019 NPRM adopted in the Allocation and Service Rules for the 1675-1680 MHz Band rulemaking that proposed to reallocate the 1675-1680 MHz band for shared use between incumbent federal operators and new, non-federal flexible wireless use operations. Subsequent developments prompted the WTB to open a new comment period, including a 2022 report prepared by the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) and filed by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and a follow-on 2024 report showing that sharing in the 1675-1680 MHz band with NOAA is technically feasible subject to certain conditions. Reply Comments are due March 17.

FCC Seeks Further Comment on Space and Earth Station Regulatory Fees: In this FNRPM, the FCC considers further adjustments to the process for assessing regulatory fees for space and earth station operators, taking a second look at proposals included in the FCC's 2024 NPRM. Specifically, the FNPRM considers expanding the assessment of regulatory fees to include authorized, but not operational, satellite and earth stations, the adoption of an alternative methodology for assessing space station regulatory fees, and the creation of additional earth station fee categories. Comments are due March 27. Reply Comments are due April 11.

FCC Considers Item on More Intensive Use of the Upper C-Band (3.98-4.2 GHz): This Notice of Inquiry(NOI) seeks comment on whether the Upper C-band (3.98 to 4.2 GHz) can be used more intensively and, if so, how to effectuate such a transition, including whether to use a framework similar to the 2020 transition of the Lower C-band (3.7-3.98 GHz). The Commission invites comment on a host of related issues, including how opening the band to more intensive use would affect incumbents, potential interference concerns, and transition mechanics in the event the Commission adopts a similar course as it did with the Lower C-band. Comments are due April 29. Reply Comments are due May 29.

FCC Open Meeting:The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled forMarch 27. Meeting details can be foundhere. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting.

2027 WRC Advisory Committee Meetings:The 2027 World Radiocommunications Conference (WRC) Advisory Committee will convene its informal working groups onMarch 4, 12, 18, 25, and Informal Working Group 2 regarding Mobile and Fixed Services will meet onMarch 12 and 26. More information can be foundhere.

CSRIC IX Meeting: The Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) IX will meet on March 19. CSRIC will provide recommendations to the FCC regarding best practices and actions the FCC can take to ensure security reliability, and interoperability of communications systems. Additional information can be found here.

House Communications Subcommittee Hearing: The House Communications & Technology Subcommittee will hold a March 5 hearing titled "Fixing Biden's Broadband Blunder." The hearing will address critical issues impacting the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program and rural broadband. Additional information can be found here.

2025 TPI Winter Spectrum Series: The Technology Policy Institute (TPI) is hosting a Winter Spectrum Series on March 5, 11, and 18. The series will cover Federal Spectrum, Spectrum Policy in Transition, and International Spectrum Leadership. Meeting and registration details can be found here.

FirstNet Authority Board Meeting: The FirstNet Authority Board will convene an open public meeting of the Board and Board Committees on March 12. The meeting will take place in Oklahoma City from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CDT. Meeting details can be found here.

ISPAB March 2025 Meeting: The Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board (ISPAB) will hold its March 2025 meeting in-person in Washington, DC from March 19-20. Additional information can be found here.

NIST Seeks Comment on AI Profile Concept Paper: On February 14, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released a draft Concept Paper for a potential AI Community Profile for the Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0 that would focus on "cybersecurity of AI and AI for cybersecurity." Comments are due March 14, and NIST will host a workshop on April 3 to discuss feedback received (registration is required). More information can be found here.

NIST to Host IoT Cybersecurity Event March 5: NIST will host a workshop on updating the NISTIR 8259 series, including cybersecurity recommendations for IoT device manufacturers, on March 5 at the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Rockville, MD. Registration is required by February 28. More information can be found here.

NIST to Host CSF 2.0 Webinar Series: NIST will host the first episode of a new multi-part CSF 2.0 webinar series titled "Implementing CSF 2.0 – The Why, What, and How" virtually on March 20. More information can be found here.

NIST to Host Developer Conference: NIST will host an in-person macOS Security Compliance Project Developer Conference from March 25-26. Additional details can be found here.

