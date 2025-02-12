ARTICLE
12 February 2025

Eleventh Circuit Strikes Down One-to-One Consent Rule

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On February 6, 2025, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the FCC's one-to-one consent rule (previously discussed here).
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On February 6, 2025, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the FCC's one-to-one consent rule (previously discussed here). Applying the Supreme Court's decision in Loper Bright Enters. v. Raimondo, the Eleventh Circuit ruled that the FCC exceeded its legal authority by enforcing additional consent restrictions not explicitly outlined in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

The FCC had implemented the one-to-one consent rule as a safeguard against excessive telemarketing calls. By requiring consumers to grant consent to each specific seller, the rule sought to minimize unwanted marketing communications.

By invalidating the rule, the court effectively maintains the status quo, which allows businesses to rely on a single instance of consumer consent for multiple lead generators.

Putting It Into Practice: This ruling likely ends the FCC's push on the one-to-one consent rule. In the short term, it will need to decide whether it appeals the ruling to a possible hostile Supreme Court. A Trump-centric FCC may have a different view altogether. We will keep monitoring the space for future developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More