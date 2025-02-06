ARTICLE
6 February 2025

Telephone And Texting Compliance News — January 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.
Explore Firm Details
We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Russell H. Fox,Jonathan P. Garvin,Esteban Morales
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this month's Regulatory Update, we discuss the potential implications to the FCC of President Trump's recent executive order directing all executive departments and agencies to pause currently pending proceedings and review any proposed or adopted rules not yet in effect. Although it is an independent agency, the FCC has voluntarily followed similar executive orders and presidential memoranda in the past. We also review three TCPA- and TRACED Act-related actions that appear to fall within the scope of the executive order, including orders pertaining to third-party call authentication, Robocall Mitigation Database certification procedures for providers, and consumer revocation of consent to receive calls or texts.

In this month's Litigation Update, we cover the Eleventh Circuit's decision in Insurance Marketing Coalition v. FCC, which vacated the FCC's one-to-one consent rule just one business day before it was set to go into effect. The court held that the agency exceeded its statutory authority by interpreting "prior express consent" under the TCPA to require separate consent for each seller and for calls or texts to be "logically and topically associated" with the interaction that prompted the consumer's consent. Although it is unclear how, if at all, the FCC will respond to this development under the new administration, businesses can rely on pre-one-to-one consent standards when obtaining prior express written consent from consumers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Russell H. Fox
Russell H. Fox
Photo of Jonathan P. Garvin
Jonathan P. Garvin
Photo of Joshua Briones
Joshua Briones
Photo of Esteban Morales
Esteban Morales
Photo of Grecia Rivas
Grecia Rivas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More