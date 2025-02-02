ARTICLE
2 February 2025

Senate Aide Olivia Trusty Named As Nominee For FCC Commissioner

Alysa Hutnik and Jennifer Rodden Wainwright

In the days leading up to Inauguration Day, Olivia Trusty was named as President Trump's nominee to serve as a Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), filling the seat vacated by outgoing chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. Ms. Trusty has worked in various roles on Capitol Hill for more than a decade, including as policy director for the Senate Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over a range of issues such as communications, interstate commerce, consumer matters, and technology.

Many industry stakeholders, as well as sitting FCC Commissioners, welcomed the announcement, noting her background and in-depth knowledge of policy issues within the FCC's bailiwick. Her nomination is expected be confirmed quickly by the Senate, which will cement a Republican majority at the FCC and allow the Commission to advance the new administration's communications policy priorities.

Alysa Hutnik
Jennifer Rodden Wainwright
