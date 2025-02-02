Senate Aide Olivia Trusty Named As Nominee For FCC Commissioner

In the days leading up to Inauguration Day, Olivia Trusty was named as President Trump's nominee to serve as a Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), filling the seat vacated by outgoing chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. Ms. Trusty has worked in various roles on Capitol Hill for more than a decade, including as policy director for the Senate Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over a range of issues such as communications, interstate commerce, consumer matters, and technology.

Many industry stakeholders, as well as sitting FCC Commissioners, welcomed the announcement, noting her background and in-depth knowledge of policy issues within the FCC's bailiwick. Her nomination is expected be confirmed quickly by the Senate, which will cement a Republican majority at the FCC and allow the Commission to advance the new administration's communications policy priorities.

