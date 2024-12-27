ARTICLE
27 December 2024

FCC's One-To-One Consent Rule Takes Effect In January

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
For those who send marketing texts, keep in mind the FCC one-to-one consent rule update. It has been getting some publicity, and takes effect January 27, 2025. As most are aware...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Liisa M. Thomas and Kathryn Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Listen to this post

For those who send marketing texts, keep in mind the FCC one-to-one consent rule update. It has been getting some publicity, and takes effect January 27, 2025. As most are aware, TCPA requires getting consent before sending certain automated texts. For automated marketing texts, prior express written (i.e. signed) consent is needed.

Under the updated TCPA rule, the FCC has expressly indicated that business's cannot rely on a third party's consent. According to the FCC, this will close a "lead generator loophole." As amended, the rule now indicates that a consent to send an automated marketing text can authorize "no more than one identified seller" to send (or cause to be sent) a marketing text.

Putting it into Practice: This modification will likely have minimal impact on most companies who conduct marketing text campaigns. It serves as a reminder, however, to check your consent process, especially if you are working with a vendor for number acquisitions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Liisa M. Thomas
Liisa M. Thomas
Photo of Kathryn Smith
Kathryn Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More