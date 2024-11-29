ARTICLE
29 November 2024

FCC Launches Review Of Submarine Cable Licensing Rules

On November 21, 2024, the FCC approved a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to review regulations surrounding submarine cables, the backbone of global internet connectivity. This is the first major update since 2001.

The proposed changes aim to streamline the licensing process, improve security for submarine cable infrastructure, and potentially shorten the 25-year license term. The FCC is also seeking input on a three-year periodic reporting requirement for cable landing licenses.

With over 80 submarine cable systems and 12.1 million Gbps of capacity in play, these updates are critical as demand for global data continues to surge. The proposal also emphasizes national security, with new rules for international telecommunications companies to file renewal applications.

The FCC's move to modernize submarine cable regulations underscores its commitment to efficient, secure, and innovative global connectivity infrastructure. Industry stakeholders are invited to share feedback as the rulemaking process progresses.

