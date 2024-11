self

They can't hear you scream in outer space, but on the Hosted Payload podcast, you can hear host Henry Gola and guest Gregory Coutros from the FCC Space Bureau discuss the 1979 sci-fi classic Alien. Plus, Jillian Quigley returns with the latest satellite and space law news in the Orbital Debrief.

