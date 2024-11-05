Telephone And Texting Compliance News — October 2024

We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this month's Regulatory Update, we review FCC compliance rules concerning consumer requests to revoke consent for calls and texts under the TCPA. The agency recently announced that these rules will take effect on April 11, 2025. We also cover the FCC Enforcement Bureau's cease-and-desist letter to gateway provider Identidad Advertising Development LLC, instructing the company to stop the transmission of illegal robocall traffic over its network. The Bureau also issued a Public Notice announcing that if Identidad fails to comply, US-based voice service providers may block or cease accepting all voice traffic from the company and that Identidad may be removed from the Robocall Mitigation Database.

In this month's Litigation Update, we report on a pending Supreme Court case, McLaughlin Chiropractic Associates, Inc. v. McKesson Corporation, which raises the issue of whether the Hobbs Act required a district court to accept the FCC's interpretation of the TCPA in connection with faxes received by email. Under the Hobbs Act, federal courts of appeals have exclusive jurisdiction to determine the validity of all FCC final orders. In affirming the lower court's decertification of the class, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals held that a 2019 FCC Declaratory Ruling deeming online fax services outside the scope of the TCPA rules about faxes is binding on the district court.

In This Edition

Regulatory Update

Litigation Update

