In the second installment of the AMPLIFIERS podcast, A&MPLIFY Leader Bob Ghafouri sat down with Rob Roy, T-Mobile's Senior Vice President of Broadband and Founder of T-fiber. Roy, an entrepreneur and well-known visionary, talked about his more than 20 years in the digital space and how his experience in the telecommunications industry and beyond has put him at the forefront of digital transformation.

Roy shares the mindset it takes to make change in large organizations, which hinges on a leader's ability to envision the future, remain resilient, and be determined to create something new and extraordinary within the intricate fabric of a large enterprise. He advises leaders to stay curious, learn every aspect of the business, and persist through adversity to drive digital transformation.

Originally published 17 October 2024

