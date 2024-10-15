ARTICLE
15 October 2024

Carri Bennet Discusses Rip And Replace Funding Delays On All Day Digital Podcast

WB
Womble Bond Dickinson

Contributor

Womble Bond Dickinson logo
Explore Firm Details
Womble Bond Dickinson Partner Carri Bennet was a guest on the latest episode of CoBank's All Day Digital podcast. Bennet discussed "Delayed Rip and Replace Funding Shrinks Rural Wireless Coverage."
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Caressa D. Bennet
Authors

Womble Bond Dickinson Partner Carri Bennet was a guest on the latest episode of CoBank's All Day Digital podcast. Bennet discussed "Delayed Rip and Replace Funding Shrinks Rural Wireless Coverage."

About six years ago, rural operators were told to rip out and replace non-compliant, Chinese-made equipment from communication networks. However, the mandate is underfunded, operators need assistance and solutions are stalled in Congress. In this episode of All Day Digital, Bennet, a telecom policy insider and Rural Wireless Association General Counsel, shared what's happening behind the scenes in Washington.

Click here to listen to Carri Bennet on All Day Digital. The podcast also can be found on Spotify, Apple, and all the other popular podcast platforms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Caressa D. Bennet
Caressa D. Bennet
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More