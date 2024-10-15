Carri Bennet Discusses Rip And Replace Funding Delays On All Day Digital Podcast

Womble Bond Dickinson Partner Carri Bennet was a guest on the latest episode of CoBank's All Day Digital podcast. Bennet discussed "Delayed Rip and Replace Funding Shrinks Rural Wireless Coverage."

About six years ago, rural operators were told to rip out and replace non-compliant, Chinese-made equipment from communication networks. However, the mandate is underfunded, operators need assistance and solutions are stalled in Congress. In this episode of All Day Digital, Bennet, a telecom policy insider and Rural Wireless Association General Counsel, shared what's happening behind the scenes in Washington.

Click here to listen to Carri Bennet on All Day Digital. The podcast also can be found on Spotify, Apple, and all the other popular podcast platforms.

