25 September 2024

Federal Communications Commission FY 2024 Regulatory Fees Are Due Thursday September 26, 2024

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Recently, we provided guidance regarding the upcoming deadline for payment of FCC annual regulatory fees, which are due this Thursday, September 26, 2024. Parties that have not yet addressed this payment are advised to do so prior to Thursday, or as early on Thursday as practicable, to ensure time for payments to process. (As described in a 2023 Public Notice on payments and procedures for FCC regulatory fees, "most wire transfers initiated after 6:00 p.m. (EDT) will be credited the next business day" and the effective processing of payments via ACH or credit cards may require time as well. Additionally, Parties intending to pay their fees by credit card should note the applicable limits on daily credit card transactions.)

  • All regulatory fees are to be paid electronically through CORES.
  • Failure to meet the regulatory fee payment deadline will result in the assessment of late payment penalties, set by statute at 25%. The FCC does not ordinarily waive late payment penalties.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions about the FCC regulatory fee payment process.

