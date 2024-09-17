ARTICLE
17 September 2024

Comment Cycle Set For FCC's Proposed Rules On AI-Generated Calls And Texts

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

As an update to our earlier blog post detailing the FCC's proposed amendments to its TCPA rules that would require consent and specific disclosures for AI-generated calls...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Authors

As an update to our earlier blog post detailing the FCC's proposed amendments to its TCPA rules that would require consent and specific disclosures for AI-generated calls and texts, the FCC has announced the deadlines for public comment on its proposals. Initial comments will be due on October 10, 2024, and reply comments will be due on October 25, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

