As an update to our earlier blog post detailing the FCC's proposed amendments to its TCPA rules that would require consent and specific disclosures for AI-generated calls and texts, the FCC has announced the deadlines for public comment on its proposals. Initial comments will be due on October 10, 2024, and reply comments will be due on October 25, 2024.

