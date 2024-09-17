Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
As an update to our earlier blog post detailing the FCC's proposed
amendments to its TCPA rules that would require consent and
specific disclosures for AI-generated calls and texts, the FCC has
announced the deadlines for public comment on its proposals.
Initial comments will be due on October 10, 2024,
and reply comments will be due on October 25,
2024.
