In this episode of French Insider, Noel Rimalovski, Managing Director of GH Partners LLC joins host Brian Weimer, Telecom Team Leader of Sheppard Mullin, to discuss cross-border initiatives in the satellite and space industry. These initiatives include France's CoFace compared to The EXIM Bank in the United States, the emerging small launch industry, and the potential for commercial opportunities on the moon.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

How does working with France's CoFace differ from working with The EXIM Bank in the United States?

How does The EXIM Bank compare to the way France approaches export credit agency financing?

Who can access financing from an export credit agency? Can a French company approach The EXIM Bank?

Aside from SpaceX, who are some of the players in the nascent industry of small launch providers?

Are the small launch providers that have proliferated in recent years targeting SpaceX's market?

Is the recent multi-orbit trend lately likely to continue?

Why is it essential for space and satellite companies to ensure alignment with their government?

Is there any real potential for large-scale commercial opportunities on the moon?

Is the space industry transitioning into a more commercial chapter of financing?

Is there a push for more sustainable projects in the space industry?

About Brian Weimer

Brian Weimer is a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Washington, D.C. office, where he also serves as Leader of the firm's Telecom Team and Co-Leader of the CFIUS Team. Brian provides regulatory and transactional advice across the entire telecommunications ecosystem. As leader of the firm's Space & Satellite practice, he is perhaps best known as a leading lawyer for the satellite industry.

About Noel Rimalovski

Noel Rimalovski brings a deep background in M&A and corporate finance to GH Partners. Throughout his 20-year career, he has provided advisory services to clients, including sales and acquisitions, restructurings, capital raisings, valuations and fairness opinions to domestic and international clients in the Telecommunications, Media, Technology, Industrial and Consumer sectors.

Before joining GH Partners, Noel served as Senior Vice President at Macquarie Capital (USA), 2007-08, in the Telecommunications, Media, Entertainment and Technology Group. While at Macquarie, he completed $1.8bn of investments in the telecommunications sector. Prior to Macquarie, he was Director in the Mergers & Acquisition Group of Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and its predecessor Wasserstein Perella, where he completed over $20 billion in transactions in the Industrial, Consumer, Technology, Telecommunications and Media sectors. Prior to joining WP, Noel gained experience as a banker on structured financings, securitizations and proprietary investments at Millennium Capital Markets and Lazard Frères.

