ARTICLE
26 July 2024

FCC Open Meeting Recap: July 2024 (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore
On the latest episode of Full Spectrum, the Kelley Drye Communications group covers a number of Report and Orders and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemakings...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Thomas W. Cohen
Photo of Henry T. Kelly
Photo of Chip Yorkgitis
Photo of Michael Dover
Photo of Jennifer Rodden Wainwright
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On the latest episode of Full Spectrum, the Kelley Drye Communications group covers a number of Report and Orders and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemakings covered at the FCC's July Open Meeting. First, Tom Cohen will discuss bringing common sense and fairness to correctional facility phone rates (00:33). Jenny Wainwright will then discuss modernizing E-Rate to support wi-fi hotspots (08:54). Mike Dover will discuss accessibility of user interfaces, and video programming guides and menus (15:28). Chip Yorkgitis will discuss promoting consumer choice and wireless competition through handset unlocking requirements and policies (24:18). Finally, Hank Kelly will discuss advancing the transition to next generation 911 (29:54).

Click here to listen to the full episode.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Thomas W. Cohen
Thomas W. Cohen
Photo of Henry T. Kelly
Henry T. Kelly
Photo of Chip Yorkgitis
Chip Yorkgitis
Photo of Michael Dover
Michael Dover
Photo of Jennifer Rodden Wainwright
Jennifer Rodden Wainwright
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More