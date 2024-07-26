FCC Open Meeting Recap: July 2024 (Podcast)

On the latest episode of Full Spectrum, the Kelley Drye Communications group covers a number of Report and Orders and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemakings covered at the FCC's July Open Meeting. First, Tom Cohen will discuss bringing common sense and fairness to correctional facility phone rates (00:33). Jenny Wainwright will then discuss modernizing E-Rate to support wi-fi hotspots (08:54). Mike Dover will discuss accessibility of user interfaces, and video programming guides and menus (15:28). Chip Yorkgitis will discuss promoting consumer choice and wireless competition through handset unlocking requirements and policies (24:18). Finally, Hank Kelly will discuss advancing the transition to next generation 911 (29:54).

Click here to listen to the full episode.

