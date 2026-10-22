A Spoonful Of Sugar | Bryan Sugar’s AI Litigation Insights - October 2026

Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

Big Law just posted its best revenue numbers in decades, powered by a 7.1% spike in billing rates and surging demand. Meanwhile, 71% of clients say they prefer flat fees, and 67% of corporate legal departments expect AI to change how they are billed. The industry is throwing a party for hourly billing at the exact moment the tools exist to replace it. That disconnect is one of the biggest opportunities in litigation right now.

This Month’s Key Takeaway: AI has made it possible, for the first time, to offer clients a reliable month-by-month flat fee for litigation that is equal to or less than what they would pay under traditional hourly billing, and the firms that move first will capture that advantage before clients start demanding it.

What Happened

The most significant development this month is the convergence of two trends: the maturation of AI pricing tools and the widening gap between what technology makes possible and what most firms actually do.

On August 4, 2026, BigHand acquired Ayora, an AI startup built specifically to solve a problem every litigator knows: your firm’s billing data is a mess, and you cannot price a flat fee from a mess. What Ayora does is take the years of time entries sitting in your billing system, entries that are inconsistently coded, vaguely described, and practically useless for predicting future costs, and use AI to figure out what actually happened on each matter. It reads the full history of a case, looks at what each lawyer was doing in sequence, and reconstructs the work at a level of detail that no human could do manually across thousands of matters. The result, according to Ayora’s own evaluations, is approximately 95% accuracy in classifying the type of work, the characteristics of the matter, and the tasks and phases involved. BigHand’s CEO Sam Toulson stated the deal reflects “how much demand there is for AI-powered pricing solutions that are built specifically for the legal industry.” The first integrated capabilities are expected later this year.

This matters for flat fee billing because the entire model depends on having reliable data about what comparable cases actually cost. The reason litigation firms have historically struggled to price flat fees is not that litigation is inherently unpredictable. It is that the billing records were too garbled to learn from. Every firm has the data. Nobody could use it. Ayora’s approach, and the approach of similar tools entering this space, is to fix the data first and then build the pricing on top of it. The moment a firm can trust its historical cost data, it can price forward with confidence. And once it can do that, flat fee billing stops being a gamble and starts being a competitive advantage.

AI systems can now analyze historical matters across a portfolio, identify patterns in time expenditure, predict document complexity, and model likely litigation pathways with a precision that did not exist five years ago. Rudy DeFelice of Harbor Global, writing in Westlaw Today in June, put it this way: AI has enabled firms to “price outcomes with confidence,” making alternative pricing “economically rational.” His research also found that while 46% of firms prioritized AI investment this year, 67% reported only marginal impact because daily active usage across typical rollouts sits around just 30%. BigHand’s own yet-to-be-published annual Big Law survey reinforces this gap: only 20% of law firm respondents have so far been able to use AI to improve pricing discipline or predictability. The firms getting real results are the ones where lawyers actually use the tools every day, not just check a box on an adoption survey.

Meanwhile, a September 2 report confirmed that Big Law is posting double digit revenue growth, driven by demand and aggressive rate increases, not by innovation in how they bill. Bloomberg observed that “with billable hours surging even as firms adopt AI, the industry is not seeing the technology eat into demand.” That is good news for firms billing by the hour. It is even better news for clients willing to look at a different model. It is also worth noting that a wave of AI-native law firms is entering the market with alternative fee arrangements as their default pricing model, and some are already winning mandates for serious matters against established firms, demonstrating that the flat fee model is not just viable in theory but competitive in practice.

Why It Matters

Litigation is expensive. For in-house counsel managing a portfolio of active matters, the inability to predict monthly legal spend has been a persistent problem. Budgets get blown. Reserves get adjusted. Board presentations get awkward.

The pricing model is only half the story. AI is also transforming how firms staff cases. Tasks that once required teams of associates billing hundreds of hours (document review, research memoranda, first drafts of discovery responses and motion briefs) can now be handled with leaner teams using AI driven workflows without sacrificing quality. The result is that clients at AI forward firms pay a predictable monthly fee that is less than what they would be charged by firms still staffing the old way and billing every hour.

Ford Motor Company Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel Steven Crowley made this point publicly in June when he wrote that Ford is “outpacing” its own law firms on AI adoption. That is a shot across the bow. Major corporate clients are watching, and they expect the firms they hire to translate AI capabilities into better value. Peter Lando, co-founder of an IP focused firm, echoed that sentiment in an August feature, stating that “clients want a pricing structure that ties fees more closely to value, outcomes, predictability, and risk-sharing,” and that “firms that can demonstrate outcome-based value are likely to have the strongest competitive position.”

One more data point worth your attention: the 8am 2026 Legal Industry Report found that 83% of firms say clients are not yet pushing for cost reductions linked to AI. But the same report warns that “window will not stay open indefinitely.” For in house counsel, that means the opportunity to lock in favorable flat fee arrangements with AI forward firms is right now, before the rest of the market catches up and the negotiating leverage shifts.

The tools to make data-driven flat fee billing for litigation a reality are here. The firms and the clients that move first will define the terms. The firms that wait will find themselves explaining to clients why they are still billing by the hour when the data exists to do it differently. For litigators, the opportunity is clear: the same AI that is transforming how legal work gets done is now transforming how it gets priced. The question is not whether this shift is coming. It is whether you will be ahead of it or behind it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.