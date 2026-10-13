Your AI Pilot Was Designed to Succeed. That Is Exactly Why It Will Not Scale | Part 3

The numbers on enterprise AI projects moving to scale are not encouraging. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average organization scrapped 46% of its AI proofs-of concept before they ever reached production. The share of companies abandoning most of their AI initiatives jumped from 17% to 42% in a single year.

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Helping Clients Turn AI Investments Into AI Returns | Closing the Gap Between a Promising Proof of Concept and Production Value

The numbers on enterprise AI projects moving to scale are not encouraging. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average organization scrapped 46% of its AI proofs-of concept before they ever reached production. The share of companies abandoning most of their AI initiatives jumped from 17% to 42% in a single year.

The popular explanation is that the technology was not ready. However, actual evidence reveals that most failed pilots did exactly what they were designed to do: succeed under pilot conditions, including curated data, enthusiastic volunteers, no security review, no support model, no real permissions. The pilot proved the demo; however, demo conditions are not production, and most pilots are never tested in deployment conditions.

4 Pilot Conditions That Never Survive Production

When we take apart stalled AI programs, the same four gaps appear between what the pilot proved and what production requires:

Champion users become real users: The pilot ran on volunteers who wanted it to work. Production runs on people who did not ask for it and will not forgive early failures. A technically sound solution will not create value if employees and managers are not prepared to use it in real workflows. Part 2 outlines how workforce readiness, role-based training and change management turn AI investment into adoption.

The pilot ran on volunteers who wanted it to work. Production runs on people who did not ask for it and will not forgive early failures. A technically sound solution will not create value if employees and managers are not prepared to use it in real workflows. Part 2 outlines how workforce readiness, role-based training and change management turn AI investment into adoption. Curated data becomes live data: The pilot saw clean, hand-picked inputs. Production sees messy, incomplete, permissioned data across systems typically not designed to talk to each other.

The pilot saw clean, hand-picked inputs. Production sees messy, incomplete, permissioned data across systems typically not designed to talk to each other. Zero governance load becomes full governance load: Risk, legal, security, and compliance were not in the room for the pilot. They own the calendar for the rollout. Production scale requires decision rights, accountable owners and risk guardrails that extend beyond the project team. Part 1 explains why AI governance should be designed before implementation rather than added after launch.

Risk, legal, security, and compliance were not in the room for the pilot. They own the calendar for the rollout. Production scale requires decision rights, accountable owners and risk guardrails that extend beyond the project team. Part 1 explains why AI governance should be designed before implementation rather than added after launch. No operating model becomes the operating model: In a pilot, nobody has to truly own monitoring, maintenance, training, or support. In production, if nobody owns those things, the initiative is already over.

Scaling is not a bigger pilot. It is a different discipline. The organizations that effectively scale new systems operate on a key principle: Access to build is not approval to deploy. Anyone can experiment inside guardrails. Deploying to the enterprise is a separate decision with its own gate, its own evidence, and its own accountable owner.

Speed Comes From the Discipline, Not Despite It

A national restoration-services franchisor with more than 2,300 locations rolled an AI-powered voice agent into its call center and had five franchise locations live in under eight weeks, with 24/7 first notice-of-loss coverage in production. That pace was not achieved by skipping governance. We helped shepherd this pilot through enterprise security and architecture review which ran in parallel with implementation.

Franchise-ready governance, training, and adoption support were in place before rollout, and the scaling questions were answered before the pilot started: who owns the agent, which metric it has to move, what stays standardized at headquarters versus configurable in the field, and what triggers the next wave of expansion.

Another client scaled AI-powered self-service reporting the same way, setting the path from 45-day reporting turnarounds to near-instant self-service access by treating the pilot as a dress rehearsal for production rather than a use case proof. In both cases, the pilot was designed to test the deployment, so the deployment did not have to be reinvented after the applause.

2 Gates, and the Work In-Between to Ensure Scale

The mechanics are not complicated. Gate one sits before anything gets built:

named business owner

documented use case

identified data sources

the risk tier (including impacts, failures, and reversibility), and

a measurable success metric

If nobody is willing to put their name on it, stop; you have just saved yourself a pilot.

Gate two sits before broad rollout:

pilot results reviewed under production conditions

the solution validated for regulatory and compliance requirements

long-term support requirements

the original risk assessment revalidated to confirm the use case has not drifted, and

formal sign-off from the executive accountable for the outcome

Between the gates, pilot the deployment, not the demo with real users, live data, actual permissions. After rollout, every agent keeps its named owner, and any expansion of scope, whether new data, new actions, or a wider audience, triggers re-review. Calibrate the weight of each gate to the risk and reach of the use case, so that the safe path is also the fast path (i.e., one size does not fit all). For example, an internal summarization tool may pass with light review and human oversight, while a customer-facing agent that uses live account data or takes system actions should face deeper testing, compliance review, monitoring, and executive signoff before it scales. In this manner, the stage-gate process is a true accelerant to innovation.

Testing under production conditions also exposes a more fundamental question: whether the underlying workflow should exist in its current form at all. Part 4 explains why organizations should rethink workflows built around queues, handoffs, approval layers and other human-centered constraints before introducing agentic AI: Agentic AI Won’t Fix Broken Work. It Will Do Broken Work Faster.

Governance is not the brake on scaling AI. Done right, it is the reason scaling is possible at all.

The 1-Question Portfolio Review

Inventory your AI pilots this week. For each one, ask a single question: Could this pass a production gate today, with a named owner, live data, real users, and a business metric it is accountable for moving? If yes, scale it deliberately and in stages. If no, fix it or kill it. Either answer is progress and both beat the alternative: joining the 46% of proofs of concept that die quietly in the gap between the demo and the deployment. We can help with this and other governance and practices for scale and we would welcome a conversation.

Scaling AI is therefore not a discrete technology step. It depends on four connected capabilities: governance that clarifies decisions and accountability, workforce readiness that changes how work gets done, production design that enables sustainable scale, and workflow redesign that rethinks work built around human constraints.

Continue the Series

This is Part 3 of a four-part series on turning AI investment into measurable business value.

Part 1 explains how upfront governance establishes the decision rights, accountability and guardrails AI initiatives need to move faster with less rework: “Upfront AI Governance Accelerates Value. Do Not Bolt It on Like a Brake.”

Part 2 examines the workforce conditions required to turn AI tools into sustained adoption, including leadership alignment, role-based training, manager readiness and change management: “Workforce Readiness Is the Missing Link Between AI Investment and AI Returns.”

Part 4 explains why scaling agentic AI requires more than production controls. Organizations must also evaluate the workflows, handoffs and human oversight that determine how the technology operates in practice: “Agentic AI Will Not Fix Broken Work. It Will Do Broken Work Faster.”

Sources

S&P Global Market Intelligence, Voice of the Enterprise: AI & Machine Learning, Use Cases (2025) MIT Project NANDA, State of AI in Business (2025) Gartner, press release: at least 30% of generative AI projects to be abandoned after proof of concept (2024)

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