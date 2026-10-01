Decision Intelligence Spotlight: From Business Intelligence To Decision Intelligence

Organizations are investing heavily in data, analytics, and AI to better understand their business, but true value comes from turning insights into action. This collection explores how companies can bridge the gap between business intelligence and decision intelligence, examining workforce readiness, data utilization, and strategic implementation across various sectors including healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

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Organizations are investing heavily in data, analytics, and AI to better understand their business, but true value comes from turning insights into action. This spotlight explores how combining data engineering, data science, AI, economic analysis, and human judgment can help organizations move beyond traditional reporting to make better decisions, improve performance, and create measurable business value.

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