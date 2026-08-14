The Data Chronicles | Who Gets To Judge? The Hidden Power Shift Behind AI Adoption (Video)

Host Scott Loughlin and AI expert Avi Goldfarb examine why organizations have struggled to translate widespread AI adoption into meaningful business transformation. The discussion reveals how successful AI implementation requires more than just deploying tools—it demands fundamental redesigns of decision-making processes, clear organizational values, and CEO-level commitment to change.

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In this episode of The Data Chronicles, host Scott Loughlin sits down with Avi Goldfarb, the Rotman Chair in Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare at the University of Toronto and co-author of Prediction Machines and Power and Prediction, to examine why widespread AI pilots, strategies, deployed tools, and leadership attention have not yet produced the deeper business change many organizations expected

We explore why simply giving teams access to AI tools is not the same as redesigning how a business works, how AI can shift decision-making power among employees, leaders, and vendors, and why organizations must decide what they value before letting external systems define success for them. Ultimately, the conversation reframes AI not as a machine that makes decisions for us, but as a powerful information technology whose transformative value depends on human judgment, clear KPIs, CEO-level commitment, and a deliberate understanding of what the organization is trying to accomplish.

View the episode here and here.

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