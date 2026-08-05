Insights And Actions For Zones To Thrive In The New Era | Key Insights From The WFZO World Congress 2026

Developed with Ankura as knowledge partner to the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO), this report distils the key insights, challenges, and opportunities emerging from the WFZO World Congress 2026, where more than 2,000 policy makers, investors, free zone leaders, developers, and business executives from 70 countries came together to discuss the future of economic zones.

The WFZO World Congress 2026, convened at a defining moment for global trade and investment. Geopolitical realignment, trade fragmentation, technological disruption, shifting investor expectations, and sustainability pressures are reshaping the global economy and challenging free zones, special economic zones, and industrial parks to rethink their role.

This report’s central insight is clear: Competitive advantage is no longer defined by incentives, infrastructure, and market access alone. Increasingly, leading zones will need to differentiate themselves through integrated ecosystems that combine technology, talent, governance, connectivity, sustainability, and investor-focused services.

Drawing on ministerial roundtables, plenary sessions, and thematic panels, the report examines how zones are evolving from incentive-led models into integrated economic platforms built around resilience, innovation, trust, and long-term value creation. It explores the strategic choices likely to shape zone competitiveness in the decade ahead.

At a Glance

The report identifies a narrowing competitiveness window, with the next decade of trade and investment flows likely to be shaped by zones that can adapt, differentiate, and execute at scale. Key insights include:

Integrated ecosystems are becoming the new competitive model. Competitive advantage is shifting toward platforms that connect policy, services, technology, talent, and investment support.

Competitive advantage is shifting toward platforms that connect policy, services, technology, talent, and investment support. Agility and governance will shape future relevance. Zones are increasingly assessed by how effectively they align decision-making, policy frameworks, and operating models with evolving global conditions.

Zones are increasingly assessed by how effectively they align decision-making, policy frameworks, and operating models with evolving global conditions. Trust is redefining investment attraction. Predictability, transparency, reliability, and service consistency are becoming central to long-term investor confidence.

Predictability, transparency, reliability, and service consistency are becoming central to long-term investor confidence. Digital, AI, and data capabilities are reshaping performance. Technology is increasingly influencing how zones streamline operations, enhance investor services, and compete.

Technology is increasingly influencing how zones streamline operations, enhance investor services, and compete. Sustainability is moving into the core of competitiveness. Resource efficiency, climate resilience, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) alignment, and circular economy practices are increasingly tied to long-term growth.

Resource efficiency, climate resilience, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) alignment, and circular economy practices are increasingly tied to long-term growth. Connectivity and talent are expanding the zone value proposition. Zones are gaining relevance by linking infrastructure, digital systems, institutional frameworks, and workforce ecosystems into stronger value networks.

Zones are gaining relevance by linking infrastructure, digital systems, institutional frameworks, and workforce ecosystems into stronger value networks. The report examines the eight themes that emerged as critical to future zone competitiveness, including governance and policy agility, AI-ready operating models, sustainability, investment attraction, trade connectivity, public-private collaboration, and talent development. It also explores how zones can evolve from standalone locations into connected economic platforms that support national priorities, regional integration, and long-term value creation.

Who This Report Is For

This report is designed for leaders shaping the next generation of zone strategy, including:

Government policymakers evaluating the role of zones in resilience, investment, and industrial policy

Economic development agencies aligning zone strategies with national growth priorities

Free zone authorities and operators seeking to sharpen competitiveness and operating models

Institutional investors and developers assessing where zone models are headed

Multinational companies evaluating zone entry, expansion, or supply chain positioning

Insights and Actions for Zones to Thrive in the New Era provides a strategic perspective on the forces reshaping global trade and investment, and the implications for free zones, special economic zones, and industrial parks around the world. It offers practical insights to help leaders assess future competitiveness, strengthen resilience, and position their zones and organizations for long-term success.