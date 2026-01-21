2025 Look Back | 2026 Look Ahead

When we pioneered the Office of the CFO model 15 years ago, we saw something others missed: The CFO role had become impossibly complex.

When we pioneered the Office of the CFO model 15 years ago, we saw something others missed: The CFO role had become impossibly complex. Analytical rigor, strategic vision, risk awareness, board communication, investor relations — no single executive faces more competing demands. So, we built a practice for the CFO, by those who understand the role from the inside. We became the “CFO whisperers.” This year, we took that mission further than ever.

2025 | Moving Finance Forward

We worked with a wide mix of clients this year, especially in retail and consumer goods and services. As transaction activity picked up, we supported integrations, carve‑outs, and IPO preparation — helping organizations not only reach day one, but build a foundation for success on day two and beyond.

Financial planning and analysis (FP&A) remained a top priority. Companies needed clearer reporting, quicker analysis, and better forecasting to navigate uncertainty. Much of our work centered on improving data quality, simplifying reporting, and introducing automation to make routine processes faster and more reliable. Cash management also stayed front and center — especially for highly leveraged companies that needed not only better visibility but also a true cash culture.

Finance teams continued to face people challenges, and our team filled in gaps as interim CFOs, controllers, treasurers, and other experienced support. These roles were essential in keeping operations steady while organizations went through change.

It was no surprise that technology's role continued to increase. Automation, tools, dashboards, and AI were common themes across many engagements. To build on this momentum, we hosted the Ankura OCFO®AI Hackathon in late 2025 – seven teams, 42 professionals, and over 800 hours invested while maintaining full client commitments. The event produced practical solutions — including a data‑insight engine, a board‑simulation tool, and automated close and reporting aids.

The year reflected a clear trend: Finance organizations are juggling more complexity while being asked to deliver insight faster. Our work across FP&A, interim leadership, liquidity, transaction support, and technology enablement followed those needs — and helped teams keep pace with a demanding and fast‑changing environment.

2026 | Accelerating Growth

We are committed to enabling finance organizations as they take on a more central role in driving performance and growth, provide insights to support decision-making, and strike the right balance between evolving technology and the people who power it.

FINANCE-LED TRANSFORMATION

Finance needs to lead the charge on improving business performance. Transformation is no longer a one‑time initiative — it is an ongoing shift toward a more agile, data‑driven finance function that connects data, operations, and long‑term growth.

TECHNOLOGY AND AI

The usage and integration of tools and technology is still a hot topic. How can finance decrease costs while increasing efficiency? What workflows can be automated? It is hard to know how best to utilize and/or implement technology, while considering the risks and costs.

Meanwhile, AI is becoming a routine part of the finance toolkit, with CFOs exploring how it can streamline close processes, strengthen controls, enhance forecasting, and improve reporting. Early adopters are already seeing gains in speed and accuracy. The challenge ahead is to use AI responsibly — choosing the right use cases, validating outputs, and upskilling teams so the technology becomes an advantage rather than a distraction.

ENABLING FP&A

FP&A teams are being asked to deliver faster, clearer insight than ever. The year ahead will focus on improving forecasting accuracy, simplifying reporting, and building analytic capability that helps leaders make decisions with confidence. Organizations that invest in integrated models, cleaner data, and more streamlined reporting cycles will outperform those relying on slower, manual processes.

SOLVING FOR PEOPLE

People challenges will continue into 2026, especially as expectations for digital fluency and analytical skill grow and areas such as accounting continue to suffer from a talent shortage. Many finance teams will need additional support — whether through interim roles, targeted expertise, or upskilling efforts. Ensuring finance has the right mix of experience, capacity, and capabilities will be essential to meeting growing demands and keeping transformation on track.

Coming in 2026 | The Ankura OCFO®AI Practice

What happens when 15 years of CFO expertise meets purpose-built AI? We are not talking about bolting a chatbot onto existing services. We are talking about a fundamentally new offering — co-developed with clients, designed with conviction, and built with proprietary safeguards from the hardware to the curated software. Early co-development partners are already seeing results. For those wondering what this is or why — be on the lookout. We are working fast, with precision and security, to deliver on our promise. Innovation is not a buzzword for us. It is built into our DNA. It is why we started this business. First in Class means being in a class of our own… with AI.

As we move into the new year, we invite you to stay connected with us and explore the ideas shaping finance today. Keep an eye out for fresh perspectives across our thought leadership, including new products, upcoming pieces on key industry themes, and our “Where's My MOIC” series on value creation.

