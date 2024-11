In this episode, Iyad Aldalooj, CEO and Co-Founder of Penny Software shares his entrepreneurial journey with us.

In this episode, Iyad Aldalooj, CEO and Co-Founder of Penny Software shares his entrepreneurial journey with us. We also discuss Penny Software, a leading Saudi B2B SaaS procurement startup launched in 2020 which is revolutionising procurement with its enterprise software.

