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23 October 2026

JONES DAY PRESENTS®: Resolving Double Taxation Through MAP And APAs (Video)

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United States Tax
Lauren S. Moses,Lodewijk Berger (Lou),Rodrigo Gómez Ballina
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Misaligned positions between tax authorities can expose companies to double taxation on the same income. Jones Day partners Lauren Moses, Lou Berger, Lori Hellkamp, Rodrigo Gómez Ballina, and Nicolas André discuss how the Mutual Agreement Procedure and Advance Pricing Agreements may offer taxpayers a government-to-government route to certainty that is faster than litigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Lauren S. Moses
Lauren S. Moses
Photo of Lodewijk Berger (Lou)
Lodewijk Berger (Lou)
Photo of Lori Hellkamp
Lori Hellkamp
Photo of Rodrigo Gómez Ballina
Rodrigo Gómez Ballina
Photo of Nicolas J. André
Nicolas J. André
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