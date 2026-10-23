JONES DAY PRESENTS®: Resolving Double Taxation Through MAP And APAs (Video)

Misaligned positions between tax authorities can expose companies to double taxation on the same income. Jones Day partners Lauren Moses, Lou Berger, Lori Hellkamp, Rodrigo Gómez Ballina, and Nicolas André discuss how the Mutual Agreement Procedure and Advance Pricing Agreements may offer taxpayers a government-to-government route to certainty that is faster than litigation.
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