GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 85 | EPR Litigation Update: Oregon Court Upholds Packaging Law As Challenges Continue (Podcast)

Host Nikki Dobay welcomes Greenberg Traurig colleague Madeline Orlando back on the GeTtin' SALTy podcast to discuss the latest litigation over state packaging extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Host Nikki Dobay welcomes Greenberg Traurig colleague Madeline Orlando back on the GeTtin' SALTy podcast to discuss the latest litigation over state packaging extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws.

They examine an Oregon federal court’s decision rejecting facial challenges based on the Commerce Clause, due process, and delegation of authority, and why the court found the state retained sufficient oversight of the program.

They also look at the appeal to the Ninth Circuit, related cases in California and Colorado, and what continuing litigation and new state programs could mean for businesses navigating EPR requirements.

Tune in!

Transcript.

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