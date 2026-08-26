Hearing On Proposed Amendment To LAC 61:I.4372 — Sales & Use Tax Obligations Of Persons Constructing, Repairing Or Altering Immovable Property

As noted in a prior post, the Louisiana Department of Revenue has issued a Notice of Intent to amend its Regulation on the sales and use tax responsibilities of contractors and their customers. Based on the volume of comments received, the Department will conduct a hearing to receive commentary from the public. It will be held on September 2, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. in the Griffon Room on the first floor of the LaSalle Building (617 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, LA). Interestingly, the hearing was moved to a larger conference room because of the expressed public interest in the Proposed Regulation.