ARTICLE
26 August 2026

Hearing On Proposed Amendment To LAC 61:I.4372 — Sales & Use Tax Obligations Of Persons Constructing, Repairing Or Altering Immovable Property

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The Louisiana Department of Revenue has proposed amendments to its regulation governing sales and use tax responsibilities for contractors and their customers, generating significant public interest. A public hearing has been scheduled to address the substantial volume of comments received regarding these proposed changes.
United States Louisiana Tax
Jay Adams
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As noted in a prior post, the Louisiana Department of Revenue has issued a Notice of Intent to amend its Regulation on the sales and use tax responsibilities of contractors and their customers. Based on the volume of comments received, the Department will conduct a hearing to receive commentary from the public. It will be held on September 2, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. in the Griffon Room on the first floor of the LaSalle Building (617 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, LA). Interestingly, the hearing was moved to a larger conference room because of the expressed public interest in the Proposed Regulation.

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