Indiana Tax Amnesty 2026: Deadlines, Eligibility Rules, And How To Resolve Indiana Back Taxes Before September 9

On June 17, 2026, the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) adopted an interim final rule establishing the procedures and eligibility framework for Tax Amnesty 2026.

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Overview: Indiana Adopts Interim Final Rule for Tax Amnesty 2026

On June 17, 2026, the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) adopted an interim final rule establishing the procedures and eligibility framework for Tax Amnesty 2026. The rule, published in the Indiana Register and effective July 9, 2026, formalizes what the Indiana General Assembly authorized during the 2025 legislative session: a time-limited opportunity for individuals and businesses to resolve outstanding Indiana tax liabilities while receiving a full waiver of related penalties, interest, and collection fees — along with lien releases and protection from civil and criminal prosecution.

The amnesty window runs from July 15, 2026, through September 9, 2026. Taxpayers who act during this period — either by paying in full or entering into an approved payment plan — can eliminate years of accumulated interest and penalty charges that may have grown well beyond the original tax principal. For many taxpayers, this represents a rare opportunity to exit a cycle of compounding state tax debt at a fraction of the amount that would otherwise be owed, while simultaneously clearing any Indiana tax warrants and judgment liens clouding their property title.

Consulting a seasoned tax lawyer before participating is strongly advisable, particularly for taxpayers under an IRS tax audit, in bankruptcy, or with pending appeals. The interaction between amnesty and active legal proceedings is fact-sensitive, and a well-structured participation strategy can produce dramatically better outcomes than a blanket portal election made without professional guidance.

At a Glance:

Indiana’s Department of Revenue has adopted an interim final rule launching Tax Amnesty 2026, a limited-time program running July 15 through September 9, 2026, offering penalty, interest, and fee waivers — plus lien releases and prosecution protection — to eligible taxpayers with pre-2024 liabilities. A knowledgeable US tax attorney explains the rules, the critical eligibility conditions, how amnesty compares to Indiana’s Voluntary Disclosure Program, and what happens if you miss the window.

Background: Indiana’s Tax Amnesty History, H.B. 1001, S.B. 243, and the Interim Final Rule

Indiana is no stranger to tax amnesty. The state ran programs in 2005 and 2015, both of which generated substantial revenue while returning non-compliant taxpayers to the compliance rolls. Indiana’s 2015 amnesty generated over $131 million; the 2026 program covers a broader liability pool and is expected to exceed that figure, though the DOR has not published a specific projection. The 2025 Indiana General Assembly authorized a third amnesty cycle through House Bill 1001 (P.L. 213, Laws 2025), effective July 1, 2025, empowering the DOR to design, administer, and set procedures for the program by rule. The statute requires the voluntary payment window to span no more than eight regular business weeks and to conclude before January 1, 2027 — constraints that shaped the July 15 to September 9 window.

Senate Bill 243, signed by Governor Mike Braun, subsequently refined the eligibility parameters and aligned Indiana’s income tax provisions with certain federal changes enacted in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 (OBBBA). Together, H.B. 1001 and S.B. 243 form the statutory framework that the DOR has implemented through the June 17, 2026 interim final rule.

The interim final rule (Ind. Dep’t of State Revenue, Interim Final Rule, 06/17/26 Ind. Reg.) represents the regulatory backbone of the program. Unlike a proposed rule that requires a public comment period before taking effect, an interim final rule becomes operative immediately on a specified date — here, July 9, 2026, six days before the amnesty window opens — while still accepting public comment going forward. This procedural choice signals the DOR’s intent to have legally binding, enforceable rules in place from the moment the first taxpayer accesses the INTIME portal.

The DOR is administering Tax Amnesty 2026 in partnership with United Collection Bureau (UCB), a private collection agency reachable at 888-782-5985. Taxpayers who have already received collection letters from UCB should treat those communications as formal program notifications — UCB is acting as the DOR’s authorized agent, and its outreach signals that the state has identified an eligible liability.

Key Issues and Findings: Eligibility, Covered Taxes, Benefits, and Program Mechanics

Who Is Eligible for Indiana Tax Amnesty 2026? The Three-Part Test

Eligibility requires satisfying a three-part test: (1) the taxpayer must have filed, or be prepared to file, all previous and current Indiana tax returns; (2) the taxpayer must have eligible tax liabilities for covered periods ending prior to January 1, 2024; and (3) the taxpayer must not have participated in either the 2005 or 2015 Indiana amnesty programs.

The return-filing requirement in condition (1) is a practical trap that surprises many taxpayers. The INTIME portal may display an eligible balance even where prior returns remain unfiled, but a participation election made without first completing all outstanding filings will not produce a valid amnesty election. The correct sequence is: file all outstanding returns first (which may generate additional assessed balances), then check INTIME for the full eligible liability picture, and only then elect amnesty. An experienced US tax attorney can help ensure filings are sequenced correctly before any payment commitment is made.

Non-residents are eligible on the same terms as Indiana residents — eligibility is determined by the existence of an Indiana tax liability, not by domicile. Taxpayers can check eligibility using the DOR’s Tax Amnesty 2026 Eligibility Tool, and can log in or create an INTIME account to access balance details before the window opens July 15. Importantly, not receiving a letter from the DOR or UCB does not mean a taxpayer is ineligible — the absence of a letter simply means the DOR has not yet formally assessed the liability.

Audit and Protest Taxpayers Are Eligible — A Key Advantage Over Indiana’s VDP

One of the most significant and underappreciated features of Tax Amnesty 2026 is that it covers liabilities currently under audit or under protest. Indiana’s standard IRS Voluntary Disclosure Program (VDP) typically excludes liabilities already under audit or active DOR inquiry — a taxpayer who is already on the DOR’s radar generally cannot access VDP protection. The amnesty program contains no such restriction. Taxpayers who have been audited, received a Notice of Proposed Assessment, or are mid-appeal can still participate and obtain the full benefit package.

The practical implication is significant: for a taxpayer who has received an Indiana audit assessment, electing amnesty on the assessed amount eliminates penalties and interest on that amount while potentially preserving the right to continue contesting the underlying tax. The mechanics require careful legal structuring — a blanket amnesty payment on all disputed amounts may inadvertently waive appeal rights — but with proper guidance from a skilled US tax attorney, the audit-eligible feature of this program represents a genuine advantage not available under the standard VDP.

Indiana Tax Amnesty 2026 vs. Indiana Voluntary Disclosure Program

Feature Tax Amnesty 2026 vs. Indiana VDP Liabilities under audit / protest Amnesty: Eligible | VDP: Generally excluded (verify with counsel) Interest waiver Amnesty: Full waiver | VDP: Typically not waived Penalty waiver Amnesty: Full waiver | VDP: Partial relief available Lien / warrant release Amnesty: Yes | VDP: Not typically Criminal prosecution protection Amnesty: Yes | VDP: Limited Time window Amnesty: July 15–Sept 9, 2026 only | VDP: Available year-round Prior program participants Amnesty: 2005/2015 participants excluded | VDP: No such exclusion Unfiled return requirement Amnesty: Must file all returns | VDP: Yes, must come into compliance

For most taxpayers with pre-2024 Indiana tax exposure — particularly those with audit assessments or significant accrued interest — amnesty is the superior vehicle during this window. After September 9, 2026, the VDP reverts to being the primary voluntary compliance mechanism, and its less favorable interest treatment applies. An accomplished US tax attorney can conduct a side-by-side economic analysis tailored to a taxpayer’s specific facts before either path is elected.

What Indiana Taxes Are Covered Under the Amnesty Program?

The amnesty applies to all “listed taxes” administered by the Indiana DOR, a broad category that encompasses:

Tax Type Notes Individual Income Tax Personal income tax liabilities for periods ending before Jan. 1, 2024 Corporate Income Tax Business income tax obligations for qualifying periods Sales and Use (Gross Retail) Tax Including use tax obligations on out-of-state purchases Financial Institutions Tax Applicable to banks and other financial entities Other DOR-Administered Taxes All listed taxes under DOR’s administrative authority Motor Carrier Services Taxes IFTA and IRP liabilities — contact DOR or UCB directly

Taxpayers with IFTA (International Fuel Tax Agreement) or IRP (International Registration Plan) liabilities should contact the DOR or UCB directly, as the procedures for those accounts differ slightly from the standard INTIME workflow.

Full Benefits of Participation: Lien Release, Warrant Discharge, No Prosecution, and Fee Waivers

The benefits of a valid amnesty election extend well beyond waiver of penalties and interest. Compliant participants receive: (a) full abatement of penalties, interest, and collection fees; (b) release of Indiana tax liens and discharge of tax warrants filed against the taxpayer’s property; (c) withdrawal or non-issuance of outstanding assessments, demand notices, and warrants for payment; and (d) protection from civil or criminal prosecution related to the covered liabilities.

The lien and warrant release warrants particular attention. Indiana enforces unpaid tax liabilities primarily through tax warrants — not standard administrative liens. Under Indiana Code § 6-8.1-8-2, a tax warrant filed with a county clerk’s office becomes a judgment lien on all of the taxpayer’s real and personal property in that county, with the same force as a court judgment. Once recorded, the warrant clouds title, blocks sales and refinancings, and may appear in credit searches. The amnesty’s lien and warrant release provision operates directly on these recorded instruments — clearing title county-by-county across any county where a warrant has been filed — which for businesses operating across multiple Indiana counties can represent a sweeping restoration of financial position.

Indiana’s Interest Rate on Unpaid Taxes: Quantifying the Waiver’s Economic Value

Indiana’s statutory interest rate on unpaid taxes is reset annually. For recent years it has ranged between 5% and 7% per annum — verify the current rate at the DOR’s website, as it is adjusted each year based on the federal short-term rate. On a $50,000 tax liability that has been outstanding for five years, the interest component alone can represent $15,000 to $20,000, depending on the applicable rate and compounding. The amnesty waiver eliminates this entire accrued interest balance upon a compliant election — a benefit that compounds further for taxpayers whose liabilities date back to the early years of the covered period. For any taxpayer carrying a multi-year Indiana back-tax balance, the economic magnitude of the interest waiver should be the first calculation an experienced US tax attorney performs when evaluating whether to participate.

Criminal Exposure Under Indiana Tax Law: When Prosecution Protection Matters

Not every Indiana tax non-compliance carries criminal risk, but understanding the threshold matters for taxpayers evaluating whether the amnesty’s prosecution protection is relevant to their situation. Under Indiana Code § 6-8.1-10-4, it is a Level 6 felony (the equivalent of the former Class D felony) for a person to knowingly fail to collect, account for, or remit a tax that the person is required to collect or remit. Separate provisions criminalize filing fraudulent returns and aiding others in tax evasion. The threshold is knowledge — inadvertent errors and negligent underpayments generally do not meet the criminal standard, whereas deliberate failures to remit collected sales tax, repeated knowing non-filing, or intentional submission of false returns can. For taxpayers who fall on the wrong side of that line, the amnesty’s civil and criminal prosecution protection is not a formality — it is potentially one of the most valuable elements of the entire program. These taxpayers should not proceed without first consulting a knowledgeable US tax attorney.

Payment Options, Methods, and Plans: How to Resolve Your Indiana Tax Liability

Taxpayers may resolve eligible liabilities in one of two ways during the amnesty window. Full payment by September 9, 2026 results in immediate waiver of all penalties, interest, and collection fees. Alternatively, taxpayers who cannot pay in full may establish an approved payment plan through INTIME, with all installments due by June 7, 2027. The payment plan must be established during the amnesty window even though payment extends beyond it.

Minimum liability thresholds apply to payment plans: individuals must have at least $100 in eligible liability; businesses must have at least $500. Taxpayers below those thresholds must pay in full during the amnesty window to qualify for the waiver.

Payment Channel Accepted Methods INTIME (DOR’s preferred portal) ACH debit — bank/savings account (no fee); debit or credit card (fee applies); check United Collection Bureau (UCB) ACH debit — bank/savings account (no fee); credit card (fee applies); check

ACH debit through a bank or savings account carries no processing fee under either channel and is the DOR’s preferred payment method. Credit card payments are accepted but attract a processing fee. For large payments, the fee differential between channels can be material and should be factored into the payment decision.

What Happens If You Do Not Participate? Double Penalties and Escalated Collection

Non-participation triggers consequences that go well beyond preserving the status quo. Indiana’s program includes an explicit enforcement mechanism: eligible taxpayers who choose not to participate may face double penalties on the underlying liability — the standard Indiana penalty rate doubled. On top of doubled penalties, the full interest stack continues to accrue, collection fees apply, and the DOR retains all enforcement tools including tax warrants, judgment liens, levies, demand notices, and referral to UCB. The double-penalty consequence is the program’s primary compliance driver, and it makes the economic cost of non-participation substantially higher than simply carrying the existing balance.

For taxpayers currently under audit or with a pending appeal, the picture is more nuanced. Paying under amnesty does not automatically forfeit a pending tax notice appeal, but the mechanics are fact-specific. Consulting an experienced US tax attorney before making any payment in a contested-assessment situation is essential — the sequencing and scope of any amnesty election can be structured to preserve appeal rights on amounts genuinely in dispute while eliminating accumulated penalties and interest on amounts that are not contested.

Implications for Individuals, Businesses, and Professionals: Indiana Tax Exposure in 2026

For individual taxpayers — including those in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, and across Indiana — Tax Amnesty 2026 is particularly valuable where years of unfiled or under-reported returns have produced a liability that has ballooned with accrued interest. Indiana’s statutory interest rate on unpaid taxes, ranging between 5% and 7% annually in recent years, compounds over time. For a taxpayer who missed a filing several years before the 2024 cutoff, the accrued interest alone may represent a multiple of the original tax principal. The amnesty resets the clock entirely by eliminating that interest upon compliance.

For businesses — particularly e-commerce sellers, remote service providers, and companies operating in the Chicago-Indianapolis commercial corridor — the amnesty presents a structured path back to Indiana sales and use tax compliance. Retailers and service providers that have not historically registered with Indiana, especially following the expanded economic nexus rules established in South Dakota v. Wayfair, 585 U.S. 162 (2018), may carry years of uncollected and unremitted Indiana sales tax. Voluntary participation in amnesty, guided by a skilled US tax attorney, is far preferable to waiting for DOR audit selection — which, post-Wayfair, has become more systematic and data-driven.

“The post- Wayfair sales tax exposure question is one of the most underdiagnosed Indiana tax risks we see in our practice. Many e-commerce businesses assume that marketplace facilitator laws have resolved their Indiana exposure, but direct sales, B2B transactions, and services often fall outside facilitator coverage. The amnesty window offers those businesses a way to quantify and resolve historic exposure before the DOR identifies it first — and on far better economic terms.”

David Rotfleisch, Founding Tax Lawyer and CPA at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

The OBBBA and S.B. 243 IRC conformity alignment creates a planning consideration worth noting, with an important caveat. Indiana’s IRC conformity updates under S.B. 243 apply prospectively — to tax years beginning after the conformity date — not retroactively to the pre-2024 periods covered by amnesty. However, taxpayers who have pending federal amended returns for pre-2024 years under pre-existing law (for example, correcting a depreciation election or resolving a cost segregation study) may find that a reduced federal adjusted gross income flows through to a reduced Indiana liability for the same year. In those limited circumstances, sequencing the federal amendment before the Indiana amnesty election can lower the amnesty payment. A knowledgeable US tax attorney can identify whether this narrow planning opportunity applies.

One underappreciated implication involves taxpayers currently in bankruptcy. Indiana tax liabilities may be treated as priority unsecured claims in a bankruptcy proceeding, and the intersection of the automatic stay with a state amnesty program requires analysis under both state and federal law. Taxpayers in that position should not proceed without advice from a US tax attorney experienced in both Indiana state tax and federal bankruptcy.

Takeaways: Five Key Points Every Indiana Taxpayer Should Know Before July 15, 2026

First, the interim final rule gives the program real legal teeth. This is not an informal initiative — it is a fully authorized, rule-backed program with binding eligibility criteria and an explicit double-penalty consequence for eligible non-participants. The September 9 deadline is hard.

Second, the three critical timing points are: rule effective July 9, window opens July 15, window closes September 9. Payment plans extend to June 7, 2027, but must be established by September 9. There is no retroactive waiver mechanism.

Third, file all returns before electing amnesty. The INTIME eligibility tool shows assessed balances only — it will not surface liability from unfiled returns the DOR has not yet assessed. Filing outstanding returns first may reveal additional eligible liability that can be resolved under the same amnesty election.

Fourth, amnesty is better than the VDP for most pre-2024 Indiana liabilities during this window. The full interest waiver, audit-eligible coverage, and tax warrant/lien release make amnesty structurally superior to Indiana’s year-round VDP for taxpayers who qualify. After September 9, the VDP is the primary voluntary compliance tool — and its terms are less favorable.

Fifth, prior participants in the 2005 or 2015 Indiana amnesty programs are categorically excluded. There is no exception or waiver process. Any taxpayer who participated in either prior program should confirm ineligibility before investing time in the INTIME tool or retaining advisors.

Pro Tax Tips: How an Experienced US Tax Attorney Can Maximize Your Indiana Amnesty Outcome

The most important pre-amnesty step is a comprehensive liability audit that goes beyond the INTIME eligibility tool. Indiana’s portal reflects DOR-assessed balances only — it will not show liability arising from unfiled returns or from federal adjustments that flow through to Indiana. A qualified US tax attorney can map the full universe of potential Indiana exposure before any amnesty election is committed, ensuring that participation covers all eligible liability rather than only the amounts the DOR has already formally quantified.

File outstanding returns in the right sequence. The correct workflow is: (1) identify all Indiana tax years with unfiled returns; (2) prepare and file those returns, which will generate new assessed balances in INTIME; (3) wait for those balances to populate in the system; and then (4) check the eligibility tool and elect amnesty on the full consolidated balance. Skipping step (2) and going straight to step (4) risks an invalid amnesty election that does not cover all eligible exposure.

For post-Wayfair e-commerce businesses, the amnesty window is a structured compliance opportunity that is unlikely to recur. If your business has sold taxable goods or services into Indiana without registering and collecting, the amnesty program offers the most favorable resolution terms the state will provide. An accomplished US tax attorney can calculate the estimated liability, evaluate whether amnesty or a voluntary disclosure agreement produces the better economic outcome on your specific facts, and guide the INTIME enrollment process from registration through final payment confirmation.

Consider whether a pending federal amended return affects your Indiana amnesty balance. Indiana’s S.B. 243 IRC conformity update is prospective and does not reopen pre-2024 Indiana returns under new OBBBA provisions. However, if you have a pending federal amended return for a pre-2024 year under pre-existing law — correcting a depreciation election, resolving a cost segregation study, or filing a superseding return — a reduction in federal adjusted gross income may flow through to a reduced Indiana taxable income for the same year. File the federal amendment first, then the Indiana amended return, and then elect amnesty on the corrected lower balance. This sequencing is a narrow but real planning opportunity that a knowledgeable US tax attorney can identify and execute correctly.

Structure participation carefully where there are both contested and uncontested liabilities. Amnesty can be applied selectively to years not under active dispute, preserving appeal rights on genuinely contested assessments while eliminating penalty and interest on undisputed amounts. A blanket amnesty election through the portal may inadvertently waive rights worth preserving.

Prepare before calling UCB — do not provide admissions or make payment commitments during an initial UCB call without first consulting a US tax attorney. UCB is a licensed collection agency acting as the DOR’s authorized agent. Statements made during an unsupervised initial call can affect negotiating position, influence how liability amounts are characterized, and in some circumstances create admissions relevant to penalty determinations. The prudent approach is to use the initial UCB contact to request a written statement of the eligible liability and then engage a tax attorney before responding substantively or making any payment.

Use the INTIME account setup as a diagnostic step. Creating an INTIME account before July 15 allows a taxpayer to see the DOR’s view of their eligible liability in advance. To create an account, taxpayers will need their Social Security Number or Federal Employer Identification Number, Indiana tax ID (if previously registered), and information from a prior Indiana tax return to verify identity. Non-residents and first-time Indiana filers may need to complete an identity verification step before the account activates. An experienced US tax attorney can walk through the setup process and identify any discrepancies between the portal balance and the taxpayer’s own records before the amnesty window opens.

Finally, hardship provisions exist for taxpayers who cannot meet the June 7, 2027 payment plan deadline. Severe financial or medical hardship may support an extension request. This is not automatic and must be formally requested with supporting documentation; a top US tax attorney can prepare a compelling submission.

Why Choose an Experienced US Tax Attorney for Indiana Tax Amnesty 2026?

For straightforward cases — a single unpaid Indiana income tax year, no audit, no warrants, a known balance clearly displayed on INTIME — self-representation through the portal is feasible. But most taxpayers who have accumulated Indiana back-tax exposure over multiple years, or who have received UCB letters, are not in that category. The following situations call for professional legal representation before any amnesty election is made.

Situation Why an Attorney Adds Value Multiple unfiled returns Sequence filings to maximize eligible balance; avoid triggering criminal exposure through inadvertent admissions Active audit or pending appeal Structure amnesty election to preserve appeal rights; avoid inadvertent waiver of contested amounts Existing tax warrants / judgment liens Confirm all warrants are captured in the election; verify release procedures county by county Criminal exposure risk Assess whether criminal prosecution protection is needed; structure election to maximize protection Bankruptcy proceedings Analyze automatic stay implications; coordinate with bankruptcy counsel Multi-state / post-Wayfair exposure Calculate Indiana nexus liability; evaluate amnesty vs. VDP economics; manage registration Pending federal amended returns Sequence federal and Indiana amendments before amnesty election to minimize total payment Large liability (≥$50,000) Negotiate payment plan terms; prepare hardship submissions if needed; ensure waiver is fully documented UCB collection contact Review all UCB communications; avoid admissions; structure response to preserve all options

Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. is a boutique tax law firm with experience advising individuals and businesses on voluntary compliance programs, back-tax resolution, and state tax enforcement matters. An experienced US tax attorney at the firm can assess your Indiana exposure, guide you through the INTIME enrollment process, and structure your participation to achieve the best available outcome before the September 9, 2026 deadline.

Post-Amnesty Compliance: Staying Current After September 9, 2026

Participating in Tax Amnesty 2026 is not a one-time fix that permanently resolves a taxpayer’s Indiana compliance obligations. The amnesty waives penalties, interest, and fees on covered pre-2024 liabilities — it does not affect ongoing filing and payment requirements for current and future tax periods. The DOR expects participants to remain current on all Indiana tax obligations going forward. A participant who obtains an amnesty waiver and then promptly falls back into non-compliance with subsequent filings has gained little, and may face a DOR that is less receptive to future relief requests.

Businesses that register with Indiana for the first time as part of an amnesty compliance process — particularly those addressing post-Wayfair sales and use tax obligations — must implement ongoing collection, remittance, and filing systems before the amnesty window closes. Registering for a tax type through INTIME creates an ongoing compliance obligation. An accomplished US tax attorney can help design a compliant going-forward system, identify which Indiana tax types apply to the business’s operations, and set up the reporting cadence appropriate to the business’s volume of Indiana transactions.

For individual taxpayers, the most important post-amnesty step is ensuring that Indiana withholding or estimated tax payments are correctly calibrated for current and future years. Taxpayers who have been non-filing for multiple years often have withholding or estimated payment systems that need reconfiguration. Addressing this proactively — rather than discovering a new underpayment after the amnesty benefit has been received — is the right approach, and one where a knowledgeable US tax attorney can provide practical guidance.

Indiana’s Tax Amnesty 2026 is one of the most comprehensive state tax relief opportunities available to US taxpayers this year. The combination of a full penalty and interest waiver, tax warrant and lien release, prosecution protection, and the ability to participate even while under audit or protest makes this structurally superior to Indiana’s year-round VDP for most taxpayers with pre-2024 exposure. Unlike the VDP, which typically closes its doors the moment the DOR opens an audit file, the amnesty keeps those doors open — and that distinction alone can be the difference between resolution and years of continued enforcement. But the window is narrow and the sequencing matters enormously — particularly for taxpayers with unfiled returns, open audits, pending protests, criminal exposure, or pending federal amended returns. Getting ahead of the September 9 deadline with the advice of an experienced US tax attorney is the right move for any Indiana taxpayer carrying historic state tax debt.

David Rotfleisch, Tax Lawyer and CPA at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

Additional Resources and Related Articles

For further reading on voluntary disclosure programs and back-tax resolution strategies, the following resources from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. may be relevant:

Frequently Asked Questions About Indiana Tax Amnesty 2026

What is the Tax Amnesty 2026 window, and can I participate if I live outside Indiana?

The amnesty window runs from July 15 through September 9, 2026. Residency is not a requirement — eligibility is determined by liability, not domicile. Any individual or business with eligible Indiana tax liabilities, including non-residents who earned Indiana-source income or conducted taxable sales into Indiana, may participate as long as they were not prior 2005 or 2015 amnesty participants.

What taxes are covered under Indiana Tax Amnesty 2026?

All “listed taxes” administered by the Indiana DOR for periods ending prior to January 1, 2024 are covered: individual income tax, corporate income tax, sales and use (gross retail) tax, financial institutions tax, and other DOR-administered taxes. Motor Carrier Services taxes, including IFTA and IRP liabilities, are also eligible but require direct contact with DOR or UCB.

Do I have to file all my Indiana returns before I can participate?

Yes. A valid amnesty election requires that all previous and current Indiana tax returns be filed. The INTIME portal may show an eligible balance even where prior returns remain unfiled, but an election made without completing all outstanding filings will not produce a valid amnesty. File outstanding returns first, allow new balances to populate in INTIME, and then elect amnesty on the consolidated eligible balance.

I participated in Indiana’s 2005 or 2015 amnesty — am I eligible now?

No. Participation in either the 2005 or 2015 Indiana amnesty programs is a categorical bar to participation in Tax Amnesty 2026. There is no exception or hardship waiver. Confirm ineligibility before investing time or professional fees in an amnesty submission.

I am currently under audit. Can I still participate?

Yes — and this is a key distinction from Indiana’s standard VDP. Tax Amnesty 2026 explicitly covers liabilities currently under audit or protest. However, structuring the amnesty election in the context of an open audit — to preserve legitimate appeal rights while eliminating penalties and interest — requires the guidance of a skilled US tax attorney.

Payment and Process FAQs

What do I receive in exchange for participating?

A full waiver of penalties, interest, and collection fees; release of Indiana tax warrants and judgment liens; withdrawal or non-issuance of assessments, demand notices, and warrants; and protection from civil or criminal prosecution related to the covered liabilities. Full compliance with the amnesty terms yields the full benefit package.

Can I set up a payment plan instead of paying in full?

Yes. Payment plans must be established through INTIME or UCB by September 9, 2026. The minimum eligible liability is $100 for individuals and $500 for businesses. All installments must be paid in full by June 7, 2027. Failing to complete the plan by the deadline forfeits the waiver.

What payment methods are accepted?

Through INTIME (DOR’s preferred channel): ACH debit from a bank or savings account (no fee), debit or credit card (fee applies), or check.

Through UCB: ACH debit (no fee), credit card (fee applies), or check. ACH debit is the most cost-effective option for large payments.

What do I need to create an INTIME account?

To create or access an INTIME account you will need your Social Security Number or Federal Employer Identification Number, your Indiana tax ID (if previously registered with Indiana), and information from a prior Indiana tax return for identity verification. Non-residents and first-time Indiana filers may need to complete an additional identity verification step before the account activates. Complete this step before July 15 so there are no delays when the amnesty window opens.

What happens if I am eligible but do not participate?

Eligible non-participants face double penalties on the underlying liability — the standard Indiana penalty rate doubled — in addition to the continuing accrual of interest and fees. The DOR retains all collection tools including tax warrants, judgment liens, levies, and UCB referral. The economic cost of sitting out is materially higher than simply carrying the existing balance.

Legal Consequences FAQs

Does participation protect me from tax warrants, liens, and criminal prosecution?

Yes. Compliant participants receive discharge of existing Indiana tax warrants and judgment liens — which clears title to real property, restores borrowing capacity, and removes clouds affecting credit and business transactions — and protection from civil or criminal prosecution related to the covered liabilities. Under Indiana Code § 6-8.1-10-4, knowing failure to collect or remit Indiana tax is a Level 6 felony. For taxpayers with potential criminal exposure, the prosecution protection is one of the most valuable elements of the program.

Does paying under amnesty mean I forfeit my right to appeal a tax assessment?

Not automatically, but the answer is fact-specific. Amnesty participation does not automatically forfeit a pending tax notice appeal. The legal mechanics require careful structuring. Consult a skilled US tax attorney before making any amnesty payment in a contested-assessment situation.

I’m currently in bankruptcy — can I participate?

This is one of the most legally complex intersections in the program. The federal automatic stay may affect Indiana’s ability to collect on pre-petition tax liabilities, and amnesty participation within a bankruptcy estate requires analysis under both state and federal law. Do not proceed without advice from a US tax attorney with experience in both Indiana state tax and federal bankruptcy.

What if I already paid penalties before July 15, 2026 — will I get a refund?

No. Amnesty-based waivers apply prospectively. Penalties paid prior to July 15, 2026 will not be refunded as a result of the program.

Can I get an extension of the June 7, 2027 payment plan deadline?

Potentially, in cases of severe financial or medical hardship. The DOR acknowledges a hardship extension is available but it is not automatic — it must be requested with appropriate supporting documentation. A top US tax attorney can prepare a compelling hardship submission.

What are my ongoing obligations after amnesty?

The amnesty covers pre-2024 liabilities only. Going forward, all Indiana tax filing and payment obligations continue unchanged. A participant who falls back into non-compliance with current-period obligations forfeits the goodwill generated by amnesty participation and may face a less receptive DOR. Businesses that register for Indiana taxes for the first time through the amnesty process must implement ongoing collection, remittance, and filing systems before the amnesty window closes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.