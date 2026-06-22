Texas Appeals Court Rules El Paso Environmental Franchise Fee An Illegal Tax Without Proper Municipal Tax Authority: Residents May Be Owed Refunds

Recent reporting highlights a significant victory for Texas ratepayers after the Texas Court of Appeals, Eighth District in El Paso, upheld a lower court ruling declaring the City of El Paso’s Environmental Franchise Fee an impermissible tax rather than a legitimate regulatory fee under Texas municipal law.

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Overview: Texas Environmental Franchise Fee Illegal Tax Ruling and Municipal Revenue Authority for Texas Taxpayers

Recent reporting highlights a significant victory for Texas ratepayers after the Texas Court of Appeals, Eighth District in El Paso, upheld a lower court ruling declaring the City of El Paso’s Environmental Franchise Fee an impermissible tax rather than a legitimate regulatory fee under Texas municipal law.

The decision, issued June 9–10, 2026, affirms a 2024 trial court judgment in favor of former Texas State Representative and El Paso resident Joe Pickett. The ruling could open the door for thousands of residential customers to seek refunds on fees collected since 2015, potentially involving tens of millions of dollars citywide.

“This case demonstrates a critical principle that applies across all jurisdictions: courts will invalidate municipal fees that function as unauthorized taxes without proper legislative backing, protecting taxpayers from hidden revenue grabs.”

David J. Rotfleisch, Tax Lawyer

Texas Environmental Franchise Fee Structure and Municipal Revenue Authority Issues

The Environmental Franchise Fee, introduced in 2015, appears as a roughly $6 monthly charge on residential water and sanitation bills. The city originally justified it as a way to offset “wear and tear” on city streets and rights-of-way caused by sanitation vehicles collecting trash and recyclables.

Over time, the fee generated approximately $14 million annually for the city. However, evidence presented in court showed that much of the revenue was directed toward general fund expenditures, including equipment purchases for other city departments such as fire and police — far beyond any direct costs related to roadway repairs from garbage trucks.

Eighth District Appeals Court Key Findings on Illegal Municipal Tax

In an opinion authored by Chief Justice Maria Salas Mendoza, the appeals court agreed with the trial court that the fee violated Texas law distinguishing valid user fees from taxes.

The court found:

The fee’s primary purpose was to raise general revenue, not to regulate or recover specific service-related costs under Texas municipal franchise fee requirements.

The amount charged was excessive, arbitrary, and not reasonably tied to the actual costs of street damage as required for valid regulatory fees.

Revenue was allocated to expenditures unrelated to solid waste disposal services, violating Texas municipal fee nexus requirements.

Because the municipal ordinance imposed criminal penalties for nonpayment, residents paid the fee under duress, allowing for refunds under Texas refund doctrine.

The court also upheld the award of attorney’s fees to Pickett, recognizing the case’s broad public importance to El Paso residents.

Background of Texas State Representative Joe Pickett Lawsuit Challenging Illegal Fee

Pickett filed the lawsuit in October 2020, challenging the fee as an unauthorized tax hidden on utility bills. The 384th District Court, presided over by Judge Patrick Garcia, ruled in his favor in August 2024. The City of El Paso appealed, but the Eighth Court of Appeals affirmed the decision this week.

Pickett stated after the ruling: “The opinion says it’s an illegal fee… everybody in El Paso that pays a garbage and water bill is entitled to ask for a refund.”

“The El Paso ruling highlights why taxpayers in any jurisdiction need to be vigilant when municipalities attempt to collect fees that exceed their legal authority—this is especially important for high-net-worth individuals facing significant utility billing disputes”

David J. Rotfleisch

Potential Refunds and Future of Environmental Franchise Fee for El Paso Residents

Refunds: Pickett is entitled to a refund of fees paid since filing suit (2020 onward), plus interest and attorney’s fees. The ruling paves the way for other residents to pursue similar claims, potentially involving tens of millions of dollars collected citywide.

Future of the Fee: The city must cease collecting the fee in its current form unless it restructures it to comply with Texas law distinguishing valid user fees from taxes. Cities generally need clear statutory authority for taxes, while fees must be tied directly to the cost of the specific service provided.

City Response: El Paso officials said they are reviewing the decision and considering legal options, which may include an appeal to the Texas Supreme Court.

Broader Implications for Texas Municipalities and Home-Rule City Tax Authority

This case highlights ongoing tensions in Texas municipalities between creative revenue sources and taxpayer protections. Home-rule cities like El Paso have significant authority, but courts continue to scrutinize fees that function as de facto taxes without proper legislative backing under Texas municipal law.

For El Paso residents, the decision underscores the importance of transparency in how utility fees and charges are calculated and spent. It may also serve as a precedent for challenges to similar franchise or environmental fees in other Texas cities.

What El Paso Residents Should Do Now Regarding Refund Claims and Billing Changes

Monitor official communications from the City of El Paso and El Paso Water regarding any refund process or changes to billing. Consult an experienced Texas tax lawyer if seeking individual refunds, as procedures and deadlines will likely be established in further proceedings.

This ruling represents a strong affirmation of judicial oversight over municipal finances and a win for accountability in local government under Texas law.

Texas Tax Tips: Protecting Your Rights Against Illegal Municipal Fees and Utility Billing Disputes

Keep copies of all utility bills showing the Environmental Franchise Fee from 2020 onward, as these documents serve as essential evidence for refund claims under Texas municipal law.

Document any communications with El Paso Water or the City of El Paso regarding the fee, including emails, letters, and phone call records, to establish your position for potential class action participation.

File refund requests promptly once the city establishes an official process, as Texas refund doctrine may impose deadlines that could bar your claim if you wait too long.

Consider joining a coordinated refund effort with other El Paso residents, as class action litigation typically achieves larger refund recoveries than individual claims against municipal governments.

Monitor Texas Supreme Court developments if the city appeals, as a higher court ruling could expand or limit refund eligibility for environmental franchise fees across Texas municipalities.

Consult a Texas municipal law attorney before signing any settlement agreement, as early settlements may offer lower refund amounts than waiting for final court determinations.

Verify whether your specific utility bill category qualifies for refunds, as commercial customers may have different eligibility requirements than residential ratepayers under Texas fee vs tax legal challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions About El Paso Environmental Franchise Fee Refunds and Texas Municipal Tax Authority

What is the Environmental Franchise Fee that Texas courts declared illegal?0

The Environmental Franchise Fee was a $6 monthly charge on residential water and sanitation bills in El Paso, introduced in 2015. The city claimed it covered street wear and tear from sanitation vehicles, but courts found it functioned as an unauthorized tax raising general revenue rather than a legitimate regulatory fee.

Who is eligible to request a refund of the Environmental Franchise Fee?

Anyone who paid the fee on their El Paso water or garbage bill may be eligible. Joe Pickett is entitled to refunds for fees paid from 2020 onward (when he filed suit) plus interest. Other residents can pursue similar claims, though the city may establish specific eligibility procedures.

How much money could residents be owed in total refunds?

The fee generated approximately $14 million annually for the city. With fees collected since 2015, total refunds could involve tens of millions of dollars citywide, depending on how many residents file claims and the timeframe the city recognizes.

When will the refund process begin for El Paso residents?

The city must first establish an official refund process. Monitor communications from the City of El Paso and El Paso Water for details on how to submit refund claims and any deadlines that apply.

Can I still get a refund if I moved away from El Paso?

Yes, if you paid the fee while residing in El Paso and receiving water or sanitation services, you may still qualify for a refund even after moving. Keep copies of old utility bills showing the fee as proof of payment.

What if the City of El Paso appeals to the Texas Supreme Court?

If the city appeals, the refund process may be delayed until the Texas Supreme Court issues a final ruling. However, the Eighth District Appeals Court decision remains valid unless overturned, and residents may still pursue refund claims depending on how the city handles the appeal.

Do commercial customers qualify for refunds too?

Commercial customers who paid the Environmental Franchise Fee on their utility bills may also qualify for refunds, though eligibility requirements and refund amounts could differ from those of residential ratepayers under Texas municipal law.

How do I find a lawyer to help with my refund claim?

Consult a qualified Texas municipal law attorney or Texas tax lawyer experienced in municipal fee disputes. Many attorneys offer consultations for potential class action participation, and some may work on contingency for refund claims.

Will this ruling affect other Texas cities with similar fees?

Yes, this decision may serve as precedent for challenges to similar franchise or environmental fees in other Texas municipalities. Home-rule cities across Texas will need to ensure their fees comply with the distinction between valid user fees and unauthorized taxes.

What should I do if the city refuses my refund request?

If the city denies your refund claim, consult a Texas tax litigation lawyer or municipal law attorney to evaluate filing a lawsuit. The Eighth District Appeals Court ruling establishes strong legal grounds for refund claims under Texas refund doctrine.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.