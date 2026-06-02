Tax Tête-à-tête Season 4 – Part 3 (Podcast)

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Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP’s Tax podcast, hosted by Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, continues Season 4 with the final part of its conversation with Angélica Santos, tax partner at CGM Advogados.
In this episode, Melinda and Angélica take a deeper dive into the use of holding companies, taxation of nonresidents in both the US and Brazil, foreign investment in real property (FIRPTA), and debt pushdown strategies in Brazil.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]