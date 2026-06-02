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2 June 2026

Tax Tête-à-tête Season 4 – Part 3 (Podcast)

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Carter Ledyard & Milburn

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Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.
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Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP's Tax podcast features a conversation between Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner and Angélica Santos, tax partner at CGM Advogados, exploring cross-border tax strategies between the United States and Brazil. The discussion examines holding company structures, nonresident taxation frameworks, foreign investment in real property regulations, and debt pushdown strategies.
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Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP’s Tax podcast, hosted by Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, continues Season 4 with the final part of its conversation with Angélica Santos, tax partner at CGM Advogados.

In this episode, Melinda and Angélica take a deeper dive into the use of holding companies, taxation of nonresidents in both the US and Brazil, foreign investment in real property (FIRPTA), and debt pushdown strategies in Brazil.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Melinda Fellner
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