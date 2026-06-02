Tax Tête-à-tête Season 4 – Part 3 (Podcast)

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP’s Tax podcast, hosted by Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, continues Season 4 with the final part of its conversation with Angélica Santos, tax partner at CGM Advogados.

In this episode, Melinda and Angélica take a deeper dive into the use of holding companies, taxation of nonresidents in both the US and Brazil, foreign investment in real property (FIRPTA), and debt pushdown strategies in Brazil.

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