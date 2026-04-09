Carter Ledyard’s Tax Tête-à-tête Podcast Returns For Season 4

- within Energy and Natural Resources and Law Department Performance topic(s)
- with readers working within the Technology industries
Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP’s Tax podcast, hosted by Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, brings listeners head-to-head tax discussions with some of the brightest minds in the industry.
Joining Melinda Fellner, Chair of our Tax Department, is Angélica Santos, a tax partner at CGM Advogados.
Angélica, brings over 25 years of expertise as a tax attorney, with an emphasis on tax planning consultancy, tax structuring of businesses, corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, international transactions and planning, internationalization of Brazilian companies, including analysis of the impacts and opportunities of international treaties and transfer pricing, preparation of wealth and succession planning, and income tax consultancy for individuals with investments abroad and in Brazil. Her broad expertise in accounting, corporate law, and foreign exchange regulations equips her to deliver a holistic approach to clients’ business operations, with a broad portfolio of advice to foreign companies on their investments in Brazil.
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