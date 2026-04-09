Carter Ledyard’s Tax Tête-à-tête Podcast Returns For Season 4

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP’s Tax podcast, hosted by Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, brings listeners head-to-head tax discussions with some of the brightest minds in the industry.

Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.

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Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP’s Tax podcast, hosted by Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, brings listeners head-to-head tax discussions with some of the brightest minds in the industry.

Joining Melinda Fellner, Chair of our Tax Department, is Angélica Santos, a tax partner at CGM Advogados.

Angélica, brings over 25 years of expertise as a tax attorney, with an emphasis on tax planning consultancy, tax structuring of businesses, corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, international transactions and planning, internationalization of Brazilian companies, including analysis of the impacts and opportunities of international treaties and transfer pricing, preparation of wealth and succession planning, and income tax consultancy for individuals with investments abroad and in Brazil. Her broad expertise in accounting, corporate law, and foreign exchange regulations equips her to deliver a holistic approach to clients’ business operations, with a broad portfolio of advice to foreign companies on their investments in Brazil.

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