Gettin' Salty Episode 70 | Premiums, Policy, And Clarity: Navigating Washington's Insurance Tax Debate (Podcast)

In this episode of the GeTtin' SALTy Podcast, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Jim Shea (Senior Vice President and Chief Tax Officer at Prudential) and John Mangan (Vice President and Deputy of State Relations at the American Council of Life Insurers) to break down the complex topic of insurance taxation in Washington State.

They discuss the century-old premium tax system, the impact and importance of insurance company investments in the state, and the legislative challenges posed by recent bills (SB 5949/HB 2487) aimed at clarifying the B&O tax exclusion for insurers subject to the premiums tax.

Listeners will gain insider perspectives on why precise tax language matters, the implications for insurers and consumers, and how the industry is working together with policy makers ensure fair and effective tax policy.

Plus, don't miss the lighthearted “surprise non-tax question” that reveals a more personal side of the guests.

