GeTtin' SALTy Episode 69 | Oregon's 2026 Legislative Session: Transportation Turbulence, Tax Conformity, And What's Next (Podcast)

In this episode of the GeTtin' SALTy podcast, Nikki Dobay welcomes back Jeff Newgard, executive director and principal of Peak Policy, to discuss Oregon's 2026 legislative session.

As lawmakers convene for a fast-paced 35-day session in an election year, Nikki and Jeff break down the political and policy dynamics shaping the state's tax landscape.

They address the ongoing transportation funding issue—including the recent gas tax increase, partisan passage, and looming voter referendum—along with the latest on federal tax conformity debates, Oregon's perennial aversion to sales taxes, and the conversation around estate and wealth taxes.

The episode also touches on local developments in Portland, revenue forecasts, and the pressures facing the legislature in a condensed timeline.

Tune in for insights and a few lighter moments as Nikki and Jeff reflect on Oregon's unique political climate and what it means for taxpayers and businesses in 2026.

