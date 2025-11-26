GeTtin' SALTy Episode 65 | From Railroad Tracks To SALT Stacks: Welcoming Nicki Howard To GT's State & Local Tax Team (Podcast)

In this engaging episode of the GeTtin' SALTy podcast, host Nikki Dobay sits down with the newest member of Greenberg Traurig's SALT team, Nicki Howard.

Nicki shares her journey into the world of tax law, from her early days at UPS to her in-house leadership at CSX, and now her transition to private practice.

The conversation covers the evolving landscape of state and local tax, the strategic importance of SALT in mergers and acquisitions, and how Nicki's practical in-house experience enhances GT's national SALT capabilities.

Listeners will also hear why Nicki chose GT, the power of a diverse, coast-to-coast SALT team, and how legislative advocacy can be a game-changer for clients.

Wrapping up with a touch of holiday spirit, they share their favorite Christmas songs and family traditions.

Tune in for an episode filled with career insights, tax policy insights, and a dash of festive fun!

