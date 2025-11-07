ARTICLE
7 November 2025

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 64 | A Conversation With COST: Practical Challenges And Policy Considerations For Taxing The Digital Economy (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay welcomes Fred Nicely, Senior Tax Counsel at the Council On State Taxation (COST), for a discussion on the complexities of taxing the digital economy...
United States Tax
Nikki E. Dobay

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay welcomes Fred Nicely, Senior Tax Counsel at the Council On State Taxation (COST), for a discussion on the complexities of taxing the digital economy at the state and local level.

Fred shares his unique journey into the world of SALT and draws on decades of experience to break down the key issues facing policymakers and practitioners.

Nikki and Fred explore why the imposition of sales tax on digital products and services has become such a hot topic, highlighting the ongoing efforts of the Multistate Tax Commission (MTC) and the Streamlined Sales Tax Project to define—and potentially expand—the sales tax base.

They discuss the practical and policy challenges of broad definition of digital goods, the debate over taxing business inputs, and whether there is legislative will to tax such products in all states.

Fred also provides updates on COST's latest research and state scorecards, and the episode wraps with a fun Ohio-themed lightning round.

Whether you're a tax professional, policymaker, or just curious about the future of digital taxation, this episode shares practical insights and commentary on one of SALT's fastest-evolving frontiers.

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nikki E. Dobay
Nikki E. Dobay
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More