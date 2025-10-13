Global Reach, Local Voice | Episode 12 With Carlos Somoza Of Kaufman Rossin

In Episode 12 of Global Reach, Local Voice, we speak with Carlos Somoza, Principal at Kaufman Rossin & Co. in the United States, who shares his experience of Praxity as a platform for collaboration, learning, and personal connection.

A winning collaboration

Carlos recalls a major client pitch for tax compliance and consulting across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Without an international structure of their own, Kaufman Rossin needed support:

"The Praxity Alliance gave us an opportunity to be able to pitch that work, to actually land the work and to service the work. And we were able to offer seamless tax compliance and tax consulting solutions to this company."

The client valued having a single point of contact while benefiting from Praxity's international reach.

Staying ahead through working groups

Carlos also highlights the importance of working groups during major U.S. tax reform in 2017. With complex new provisions, firms collaborated monthly to interpret and apply the rules:

"Those types of working groups really allowed me and our firm to serve our clients in such a better fashion... to make sure that we were really elevating our practice and our game."

Building trust through events

For Carlos, Praxity's conferences create trust that a directory cannot:

"Being able to meet folks and have those human connections... it's a starting point and allows me to just go ahead and have an opportunity to offer the services that that firm or that contact can give to my client."

Read the full article on Praxity

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.