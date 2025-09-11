ARTICLE
11 September 2025

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 60 | Rethinking Audit Relationships In State & Local Tax (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Breen Schiller, shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office, and Zachary Wyatt...
United States Missouri Tax
Nikki E. Dobay and Breen M. Schiller

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Breen Schiller, shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office, and Zachary Wyatt, Legislative Director at the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Together, they dive into a crucial topic in state and local tax: how agencies and private sector professionals can move beyond adversarial mindsets to foster collaboration, trust, and efficient resolutions.

The conversation explores the importance of communication, setting expectations, and building accountability between auditors and taxpayers.

Zach shares Missouri's approach, emphasizing education and collaboration over punitive audits. Breen discusses the impact of procedural barriers, institutional mistrust, and the need for cultural change within departments.

The trio highlights the value of practitioner councils, stakeholder engagement in policy and regulation, and opportunities for innovation—including prospective audits and evolving appeals processes.

Listeners will gain practical insights into creating healthier, more sustainable relationships between tax departments and businesses, as well as the benefits of working together for a stronger economy.

Plus, the episode wraps with some lighthearted lake house stories, reminding us about the value of connection.

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nikki E. Dobay
Nikki E. Dobay
Photo of Breen M. Schiller
Breen M. Schiller
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More