GeTtin' SALTy Episode 60 | Rethinking Audit Relationships In State & Local Tax (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Breen Schiller, shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office, and Zachary Wyatt, Legislative Director at the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Together, they dive into a crucial topic in state and local tax: how agencies and private sector professionals can move beyond adversarial mindsets to foster collaboration, trust, and efficient resolutions.

The conversation explores the importance of communication, setting expectations, and building accountability between auditors and taxpayers.

Zach shares Missouri's approach, emphasizing education and collaboration over punitive audits. Breen discusses the impact of procedural barriers, institutional mistrust, and the need for cultural change within departments.

The trio highlights the value of practitioner councils, stakeholder engagement in policy and regulation, and opportunities for innovation—including prospective audits and evolving appeals processes.

Listeners will gain practical insights into creating healthier, more sustainable relationships between tax departments and businesses, as well as the benefits of working together for a stronger economy.

Plus, the episode wraps with some lighthearted lake house stories, reminding us about the value of connection.

self

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.