Louisiana Taxation Of Capital Construction Funds

The Capital Construction Fund (“CCF”) program is a joint program of the Internal Revenue Service and the United States Maritime Administration that provides federal income tax incentives, mostly through tax deferral, to vessel owners and operators. The primary goals of the program are to ensure that there is a United States flagged fleet in case vessels are needed in time of war and to ensure we have domestic vessel production capacity for such purpose. Secondarily, the program creates jobs for vessel operators and domestic shipyards and assists in modernizing the United States merchant marine fleet.

On June 11, 2025, Louisiana House Bill 404 (now Act 498), amended LA RS 47:31 to add the following new Section:

(6) For state income tax purposes, capital construction funds, created in accordance with 46 U.S.C. App. 1177 and 26 U.S.C. 7518, and all related items of income, gain, deduction, loss, credit, adjustment, and basis shall be taxed in the same manner as those items are taxed pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7518 and applicable federal regulations.

This addition confirms the widely held belief that there should be no difference between the Louisiana and federal treatment of this long-standing federal tax incentive program. It is consistent with the Nation's goal of revitalizing the US Shipbuilding industry. It also clarifies some potential confusion created by the Louisiana Board of Tax Appeals in 2023, in the case of Foret v. Louisiana Department of Revenue, Docket Number 13233C.

Vessel operators in Louisiana should ensure their tax preparers are aware of this legislation, and those who do not currently maintain a Capital Construction Fund are strongly encouraged to consider establishing one to take full advantage of the potential benefits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.