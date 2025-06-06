GeTtin' SALTy Episode 54 | One Big, Beautiful Bill: Federal Tax Changes And State Fiscal Shakeups – Midyear SALT Update With Morgan Scarboro (Podcast)

Gettin' SALTy podcast host Nikki E. Dobay welcomes back Morgan Scarboro, Vice President at Multistate Associates, for a lively midyear check-in on the dynamic world of state and local tax (SALT) policy.

Kicking off with a discussion of the much-anticipated federal tax bill—the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act"— Nikki and Morgan break down what its provisions mean for states, separating political rhetoric from fiscal reality.

They explore the impact of federal conformity on state revenues, highlight the bigger budgetary threats in federal spending shifts, and share insights from the Tax Foundation's latest research.

The conversation then pivots to a state-by-state rundown: from Illinois' budget process and GILTI tax surprise, to Washington's digital advertising tax, Florida's tax relief standoffs, and California's conformity efforts.

The episode wraps on a lighter note, as Nikki and Morgan swap memories of 2000s one-hit wonders.

Whether you're a SALT pro or just trying to keep up, this episode delivers a fast-paced overview of what's happening—and what's next—in state and local tax policy.

