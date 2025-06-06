ARTICLE
6 June 2025

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 54 | One Big, Beautiful Bill: Federal Tax Changes And State Fiscal Shakeups – Midyear SALT Update With Morgan Scarboro (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
Gettin' SALTy podcast host Nikki E. Dobay welcomes back Morgan Scarboro, Vice President at Multistate Associates, for a lively midyear check-in on the dynamic world of state and local tax (SALT) policy.
United States Tax
Nikki E. Dobay

Gettin' SALTy podcast host Nikki E. Dobay welcomes back Morgan Scarboro, Vice President at Multistate Associates, for a lively midyear check-in on the dynamic world of state and local tax (SALT) policy.

Kicking off with a discussion of the much-anticipated federal tax bill—the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act"— Nikki and Morgan break down what its provisions mean for states, separating political rhetoric from fiscal reality.

They explore the impact of federal conformity on state revenues, highlight the bigger budgetary threats in federal spending shifts, and share insights from the Tax Foundation's latest research.

The conversation then pivots to a state-by-state rundown: from Illinois' budget process and GILTI tax surprise, to Washington's digital advertising tax, Florida's tax relief standoffs, and California's conformity efforts.

The episode wraps on a lighter note, as Nikki and Morgan swap memories of 2000s one-hit wonders.

Whether you're a SALT pro or just trying to keep up, this episode delivers a fast-paced overview of what's happening—and what's next—in state and local tax policy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nikki E. Dobay
Nikki E. Dobay
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More