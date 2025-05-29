CLM's Tax Tête-à-tête Podcast Returns For Season 3

self

Pranay Bhatia is a qualified Chartered Accountant as well as a Lawyer. He has been advising clients in relation to various aspects from Indian tax and regulatory perspective for more than 3 decades. He owns his own tax consulting firm, EFFIINEXT and provides key taxation services to its clients which are ranging from Individuals to Indian and Global MNC's and PE and VC Funds. He advises clients in relation to their personal wealth succession planning aspects. He has advised clients on tax compliances and strategizing large tax litigations. He has also assisted in structuring transactions and setting up various funds. He has contributed a number of articles and has spoken on number of tax and regulatory aspects at various forums.

Vinay Navani is a shareholder with WilkinGuttenplan. His client roster includes emerging and established businesses in the life sciences, software, manufacturing industries, and other closely held businesses and business owners. He provides income tax planning assistance focusing on a business's "formation to exit" life cycle. The "formation to exit" includes capitalization, choice of entity, retirement planning, charitable giving strategies, coordination with tax examinations, business sales, and post-sale planning for the business owners.

