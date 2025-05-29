CLM's Tax Tête-à-tête Podcast Returns For Season 3

Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.
Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP's Tax podcast, hosted by
Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, brings listeners head-to-head
tax discussions with some of the brightest minds in the
industry.
Experts Pranay Bhatia and Vinay Navani joined Melinda to kick
off Season 3 with a two-episode discussion of international tax,
"Cross-border Tax" and "Continued Conversation with
India tax experts."
Listen to the episodes below:
Episode 1
Episode 2
Pranay Bhatia is a qualified Chartered
Accountant as well as a Lawyer. He has been advising clients in
relation to various aspects from Indian tax and regulatory
perspective for more than 3 decades. He owns his own tax consulting
firm, EFFIINEXT and provides key taxation services to its clients
which are ranging from Individuals to Indian and Global MNC's
and PE and VC Funds. He advises clients in relation to their
personal wealth succession planning aspects. He has advised clients
on tax compliances and strategizing large tax litigations. He has
also assisted in structuring transactions and setting up various
funds. He has contributed a number of articles and has spoken on
number of tax and regulatory aspects at various forums.
Vinay Navani is a shareholder with WilkinGuttenplan. His client
roster includes emerging and established businesses in the life
sciences, software, manufacturing industries, and other closely
held businesses and business owners. He provides income tax
planning assistance focusing on a business's "formation to
exit" life cycle. The "formation to exit" includes
capitalization, choice of entity, retirement planning, charitable
giving strategies, coordination with tax examinations, business
sales, and post-sale planning for the business owners.
