ARTICLE
29 May 2025

CLM's Tax Tête-à-tête Podcast Returns For Season 3

CL
Carter Ledyard & Milburn

Contributor

Carter Ledyard & Milburn logo
Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.
Explore Firm Details
Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP's Tax podcast, hosted by Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, brings listeners head-to-head tax discussions with some of the brightest minds in the industry.
United States Tax
Carter Ledyard & Milburn

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP's Tax podcast, hosted by Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, brings listeners head-to-head tax discussions with some of the brightest minds in the industry.

Experts Pranay Bhatia and Vinay Navani joined Melinda to kick off Season 3 with a two-episode discussion of international tax, "Cross-border Tax" and "Continued Conversation with India tax experts."

Listen to the episodes below:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Pranay Bhatia is a qualified Chartered Accountant as well as a Lawyer. He has been advising clients in relation to various aspects from Indian tax and regulatory perspective for more than 3 decades. He owns his own tax consulting firm, EFFIINEXT and provides key taxation services to its clients which are ranging from Individuals to Indian and Global MNC's and PE and VC Funds. He advises clients in relation to their personal wealth succession planning aspects. He has advised clients on tax compliances and strategizing large tax litigations. He has also assisted in structuring transactions and setting up various funds. He has contributed a number of articles and has spoken on number of tax and regulatory aspects at various forums.

Vinay Navani is a shareholder with WilkinGuttenplan. His client roster includes emerging and established businesses in the life sciences, software, manufacturing industries, and other closely held businesses and business owners. He provides income tax planning assistance focusing on a business's "formation to exit" life cycle. The "formation to exit" includes capitalization, choice of entity, retirement planning, charitable giving strategies, coordination with tax examinations, business sales, and post-sale planning for the business owners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Carter Ledyard & Milburn
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More