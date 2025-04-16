ARTICLE
16 April 2025

Louisiana Industrial Ad Valorem Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) – New Rules And Executive Order

On March 20, 2025, Governor Landry issued Executive Order No. JML 25-033 and Louisiana Economic Development (LED)/Board of Commerce and Industry promulgated new rules (beginning at p. 366) which make changes to Louisiana's Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP).
On March 20, 2025, Governor Landry issuedExecutive Order No. JML 25-033and Louisiana Economic Development (LED)/Board of Commerce and Industry promulgatednew rules (beginning at p. 366)which make changes to Louisiana's Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP).

The changes, in part, recognize Governor Landry's view of the importance of the ITEP as an economic development tool to encourage capital investment in Louisiana manufacturing projects. Among other changes, businesses with existing ITEP contracts under the 2017 and 2018 ITEP Rules may "opt out" of the jobs, payroll, and compliance components regardless of whether the contract is up for renewal.

Businesses with existing ITEP contracts under the old rules may want to consider opting out of the jobs, payroll, and compliance components of those contracts. The "Opt-Out" Amendment Form may be filed viaLED's Fastlane NextGen.

