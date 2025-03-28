GeTtin' SALTy Episode 49 | Conformity—Policy Or Politics? (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay dives into the complex and timely topic of tax conformity with two state tax guests, Shail Shah, Greenberg Traurig shareholder based in San Francisco, and Jeff Newgard, President and CEO of Peak Policy. The discussion centers on the challenges and implications of how states align—or don't align—with the federal Internal Revenue Code (IRC).

Key topics include:

Oregon's Proposed Shift to Static Conformity

California's Static Conformity Challenges

Administrative and Compliance Impacts

Broader Implications for Tax Policy

Future Outlook

In a lighthearted conclusion, Nikki, Shail, and Jeff reveal which Muppet or Sesame Street character best represents their tax policy personas!

This episode is a must-listen for anyone navigating the intricacies of state and local tax policy, offering a deep dive into conformity issues and their broader implications for taxpayers and state governments alike.

