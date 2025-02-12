How Do I Prepare My Business For Tax Season?

Key Takeaways:

Tax season can feel overwhelming for businesses. There's a lot to track, account for, and prepare — and scrambling at the last minute can lead to costly errors or missed opportunities. But with the right preparation and a proactive approach, you can tackle tax season confidently. Here's how to get ahead and be ready when tax time rolls around.

1. Know Your Deadlines

One of the simplest ways to avoid stress during tax season is to know your deadlines. Missing due dates can lead to penalties, interest, or even trouble with the IRS.

For C corporations — the most common U.S. entity type for large or public companies — tax returns are due by April 15. For C corporations following a fiscal year, tax returns are due by the 15th day of the fourth month following the end of the corporation's tax year (unless the fiscal year ends on June 30, then they are due by September 15).

To help you stay on track, check out our 2025 tax deadline calendar. This guide outlines critical filing deadlines for different entity types, estimated tax payments, and employment tax filings. Mark these dates on your calendar and set reminders to stay on schedule.

2. Get Organized

The foundation of smooth tax preparation is organization. Ideally, this is something you're working on year-round. But if your books aren't in great shape, now's the time to take action.

Start by recording all transactions and comparing your books with bank and credit card records to spot any discrepancies. Next, gather all necessary tax documents, including:

Income and expense records

Asset purchases or sales

Employment tax filings

Documentation for deductions

Don't overlook small details — unrecorded transactions, duplicate entries, or missing receipts can slow down preparation and invite scrutiny. Having accurate records ready makes the process much smoother.

3. Review Your Financials

A detailed review of your financial statements is a critical step in tax preparation. Before filing, carefully examine your profit and loss statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement. Look for anything that seems out of place — unusual transactions, errors, or discrepancies.

Addressing these issues now can prevent delays or red flags during tax preparation. If something looks off, consult a professional to clarify and resolve the matter.

4. Assess Your Business Structure

Is your current business structure still the best fit for your financial situation? Once you've reviewed your finances, it's a good time to assess if your current structure is still the best fit for your business. This requires some deeper strategic thought and might impact your next steps.

Whether you operate as a sole proprietorship, limited liability company (LLC), C corporation, S corporation, or limited partnership (LP), your structure impacts your tax obligations, liability, and potential savings. Major changes in revenue, business operations, or long-term goals may mean it's time to reevaluate. For example, converting to an S corporation might reduce your self-employment tax liability, but it depends on your specific circumstances.

Start this process now — waiting until tax season is in full swing can create unnecessary complications. A tax professional can help you decide whether adjustments to your structure could benefit your bottom line.

5. Understand Your Deductions

Deductions can significantly reduce your taxable income, especially if you operate in industries with complex operations or significant expenditures. Some examples of deductions you might want to consider include:

Employee training and development: Costs for workshops, certifications, or upskilling programs can often be deducted.

Technology and software: Expenses for cloud services, enterprise software, or other tech tools used in your operations.

Business travel: Travel expenses for employees attending conferences, client meetings, or industry events.

Depreciation of equipment: Deduct the value of machinery, office equipment, or other assets used in your business over time.

Occupancy costs: Rent, utilities, and maintenance expenses for office or warehouse spaces.

Keep documentation for every deduction you plan to claim. If the IRS requests proof, you'll need to provide receipts, mileage logs, or other records. Missing documentation could result in disallowed deductions or additional taxes owed.

6. Take Advantage of Credits and Incentives

Tax credits and incentives can significantly lower your tax liability, but many businesses miss out on them. Depending on your industry, you might qualify for:

Work Opportunity Tax Credit — You could benefit from hiring individuals facing employment challenges, such as veterans.

Work with a professional to identify available credits and determine whether your business meets eligibility requirements. Unlike deductions, credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction in your tax liability, making them highly valuable.

7. Work with Trusted Professionals

Managing tax preparation on your own can be time-consuming and stressful. Working with a team of professionals helps simplify the process, avoid errors, and uncover opportunities you might have missed.

In addition to tax season preparation, a trusted team can help you plan for the future. By gaining a clear understanding of your finances and goals, they can offer advice to improve your tax strategy and grow your business.

How We Can Help

Tax season doesn't have to be overwhelming. At MGO, we help businesses like yours stay organized, identify opportunities, and simplify tax season. Whether you need help reviewing your financials, claiming deductions, or navigating tax credits, we're here to make the process easier.

