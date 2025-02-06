ARTICLE
6 February 2025

Policy In Practice: US Tax Reform – Unpacking Trump's Tax Plans (Podcast)

M
Macfarlanes

Contributor

Macfarlanes logo

We are a distinctive law firm, combining expertise, agility, and a client-centric culture to address the most challenging legal demands and foster innovation. Our firm is structured around the needs of our clients, with whom we build long-lasting relationships, tackling complex issues in key practice areas.

Our approach is focused and deliberate. We assist clients with major transactions, including M&A, real estate, and financial products; handle significant litigation and investigations; and provide comprehensive private capital advice, particularly through our leading private client practice.

With offices in London and Brussels, and a strong international network, we collaborate with top lawyers globally to deliver the highest level of service. Our firm’s human-sized culture emphasizes long-term careers, fostering a cohesive, entrepreneurial environment where every team member can thrive.

Explore Firm Details
In the latest episode of our policy in practice podcast, David Gauke, Rhiannon Kinghall Were, and Bezhan Salehy discuss President Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the OECD global tax deal.
United States Tax
David Gauke,Rhiannon Kinghall Were, and Bezhan Salehy

In the latest episode of our policy in practice podcast, David Gauke, Rhiannon Kinghall Were, and Bezhan Salehy discuss President Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the OECD global tax deal, the implications for Pillars 1 and 2, and the potential for future negotiations.

1577032.jpg

They cover:

  • the background and details of the OECD global tax deal;
  • the US' objections to Pillar 1 and Pillar 2;
  • digital services taxes (DSTs); and
  • political, fiscal and practical implications, including the likelihood of retaliatory measures and the impact on global trade and tax policy.

If you would like more information or want to discuss any of the topics in this podcast, please get in touch with David, Rhiannon or Bezhan.

Summary

In this latest policy in practice podcast episode, David Gauke, head of public policy at Macfarlanes, is joined by Rhiannon Kinghall Were, head of tax policy, and Bezhan Salehy, tax policy specialist, to discuss President Trump's announcement to withdraw the US from the OECD global tax deal and its potential ramifications.

The conversation begins by outlining the key elements of the OECD tax reform, particularly Pillars 1 and 2, which were aimed to address issues such as the taxation of tech companies, and introduce a global minimum tax. Rhiannon explains the US' objections, focusing on the impact of digital services taxes (DSTs) and the under-taxed profit rule in Pillar 2.

The conversation moves to the potential implications for US businesses, including the prospect of retaliatory measures from the US, such as tariffs, and how this could influence global trade and tax policies. Bezhan highlights the likelihood of countries continuing with Pillar 2 despite US objections, and the ongoing debates surrounding Pillar 1.

Lastly, they discuss the challenges ahead for governments and businesses in navigating the evolving global tax landscape, with a focus on the future of Pillar 2, the persistence of DSTs, and the uncertainty surrounding future tax compliance and negotiations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David Gauke
David Gauke
Photo of Rhiannon Kinghall Were
Rhiannon Kinghall Were
Photo of Bezhan Salehy
Bezhan Salehy
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More