ARTICLE
20 January 2025

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 44 | California 2025 SALT Outlook (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In the latest episode of the GeTtin' SALTy podcast, host Nikki Dobay and guest Shail Shah, both shareholders at Greenberg Traurig, discuss the complexities of California's state and local tax landscape as 2025 begins.
United States California Tax
Nikki E. Dobay and Shail P. Shah

In the latest episode of the GeTtin' SALTy podcast, host Nikki Dobay and guest Shail Shah, both shareholders at Greenberg Traurig, discuss the complexities of California's state and local tax landscape as 2025 begins. The episode kicks off with a surprising announcement from Governor Gavin Newsom: California has shifted from a significant budget deficit to a surplus.

The discussion delves into the implications of this fiscal roller coaster, with Shail offering insights into Governor Newsom's positioning on taxes. The conversation explores indirect tax increases through adjustments in apportionment factors and deductions.

Nikki and Shail address the changes in California's apportionment rules from the 2024 budget. They provide updates on legal challenges against these retroactive changes, with organizations like the National Taxpayers Union questioning the constitutionality. This litigation is likely to shape the tax landscape in 2025, with potential outcomes still uncertain.

They also tackle the topic of California's market-based sourcing regulations, which have been in development since 2017, and the future of FTB (Franchise Tax Board) guidance.

The episode concludes with a surprise non-tax question about the perils of a malfunctioning coffee maker.

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nikki E. Dobay
Nikki E. Dobay
Photo of Shail P. Shah
Shail P. Shah
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More