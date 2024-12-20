IRS's Continued Crackdown On Non-Filers And Wealthy Americans

The IRS has made it clear that it is doubling down on efforts to pursue individuals who fail to file tax returns, particularly high-income earners. This announcement comes as part of a broader strategy to increase compliance and close the tax gap, aligning with previous warnings about an uptick in audit rates.

Renewed Focus on Non-Filers and Wealthy Taxpayers

In a recent CNBC article, the IRS reiterated its commitment to cracking down on non-filers and ensuring that high-income individuals meet their tax obligations. In early 2024, the IRS mailed CP59 notices to 125,000 high-income individuals, urging them to file returns for missing tax years dating back to 2017. These notices focused on those earning over $400,000 annually. Since this effort began, the IRS reports that 26,000 taxpayers have complied, generating nearly $292 million in recovered taxes. However, the broader problem persists. The agency estimates that these non-filers collectively hold over $100 billion in unreported income.

What This Means for Taxpayers

The U.S. Treasury has proposed reclassifying chronic non-filing as a felony to increase deterrence. Under the proposal, taxpayers who fail to file returns for three out of five years, accruing unpaid taxes of at least $250,000, would face stiffer penalties, including potential imprisonment of up to five years.

The IRS's intensified scrutiny creates significant risks for taxpayers, particularly those with complex financial profiles. High-income earners, business owners, and individuals with unfiled tax returns are likely to face increased attention from the agency.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.