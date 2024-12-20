ARTICLE
20 December 2024

IRS's Continued Crackdown On Non-Filers And Wealthy Americans

Sideman & Bancroft

Contributor

Steven M. Katz and Jay Weill

The IRS has made it clear that it is doubling down on efforts to pursue individuals who fail to file tax returns, particularly high-income earners. This announcement comes as part of a broader strategy to increase compliance and close the tax gap, aligning with previous warnings about an uptick in audit rates.

Renewed Focus on Non-Filers and Wealthy Taxpayers

In a recent CNBC article, the IRS reiterated its commitment to cracking down on non-filers and ensuring that high-income individuals meet their tax obligations. In early 2024, the IRS mailed CP59 notices to 125,000 high-income individuals, urging them to file returns for missing tax years dating back to 2017. These notices focused on those earning over $400,000 annually. Since this effort began, the IRS reports that 26,000 taxpayers have complied, generating nearly $292 million in recovered taxes. However, the broader problem persists. The agency estimates that these non-filers collectively hold over $100 billion in unreported income.

What This Means for Taxpayers

The U.S. Treasury has proposed reclassifying chronic non-filing as a felony to increase deterrence. Under the proposal, taxpayers who fail to file returns for three out of five years, accruing unpaid taxes of at least $250,000, would face stiffer penalties, including potential imprisonment of up to five years.

The IRS's intensified scrutiny creates significant risks for taxpayers, particularly those with complex financial profiles. High-income earners, business owners, and individuals with unfiled tax returns are likely to face increased attention from the agency.

Steven M. Katz
Jay Weill
