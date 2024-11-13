Plan Ahead: Potential Tax Reform In The Second Trump Presidency

The Trump administration is likely to prioritize tax reform, aligning with Trump's previous stance on the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), and taxpayers should be attentive to these changes in their year-end and 2025 planning.

Administrative priorities may include addressing the scheduled phaseout and sunset of various 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) provisions in 2024 through 2026, the possible renewal of the TCJA effective for 2025 or 2026, and possible changes to provisions added by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), as previewed by proposals made during President-Elect Trump's campaign. These potential changes are summarized below.

Any changes will require legislative action, making political negotiation and legislative strategy (and the final House of Representatives results) critical to the process. In light of the potential changes, here are some considerations a taxpayer should take into account in year-end and 2025 planning:

From a seller's perspective, whether to defer a sale due to the possibility of a lower corporate income or capital gains tax rate in 2025;

More generally, for corporate taxpayers, whether to defer income to 2025 or accelerate deductions into 2024, in anticipation of the possibility of a lower corporate income tax rate;

From the perspective of a party considering capital expenditures (including an asset buyer), whether to accelerate capex to 2024 before bonus depreciation declines from 60% to 40%, or to defer capex to 2025 based on the possibility of an increase of bonus depreciation to 100%;

Whether to defer R&D expenses to 2025, based on the possibility that the expenses will be fully deductible;

The effect of a possible restoration of the "DA" in the Section 163(j) interest limitation rules (under which, since 2022, the deductibility of interest is currently limited to 30% of an "EBIT"-like metric, as opposed to the previous limitation which was based on an "EBITDA"-like metric);

Evaluate their participation in renewable credit transactions, including purchases of credits, given proposals to repeal the IRA;

From a pass-through business perspective, to plan for income in 2025 rather than 2026, before the sunset of the qualified business deduction; and

From an individual's perspective, whether to defer state income tax payments to 2025, based on the possibility of a removal or increase of the $10,000 cap on the SALT deduction; to monitor developments relating to the estate and gift tax exemption, which was doubled to $10 million per individual, with a CPI adjustment (from 2010), through the end of 2025; to monitor other developments based on the sunset of various TCJA provisions at the end of 2025.



These tax considerations should be weighed against the risk of uncertainty over general regulatory and economic policies.